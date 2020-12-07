Lancaster man sentenced to prison for Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and making threats

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – Dec. 7, 2020 – Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that Damien James Clark pleaded guilty today to one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Second Degree, and one count of Threatening the Life, Person, or Family of a Public Employee. He appeared before the Honorable Judge William McKinnon in Lancaster County.

On August 15, 2018, Investigators with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office began investigating an incident involving a 14-year-old girl in Waycross, Georgia, and a person living in Lancaster County. The girl reported a person known to her as Damien Clark coerced her into sending a nude picture of herself via Snapchat, and he sent sexually explicit images to her in return. During this time, Clark was arrested following a CyberTip from Facebook about a user uploading images of child pornography. It was also revealed Clark targeted a 16-year-old girl in Virginia, threatened and harassed her via text messages, and sent her an unsolicited picture of his penis. Investigators seized Clark’s cell phone and found a Snapchat account for “ClarkDamien740,” text messages to the minor in Virginia, and images of child pornography.

Following his arrest, Clark caused significant problems at the detention center. He threatened to kill a corporal and his family, caused damage to his cell multiple times, threatened at least one other staff member at the detention center, and was found with a weapon.

Judge McKinnon sentenced Clark to a total of seven years in prison, with credit for the 809 days he’s been in jail since his arrest. He also forfeited his device and must register as a sex offender for life upon his release from SCDC.