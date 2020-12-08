Matrox Video Validates Portwell Rackmount Systems for Video Wall Use
Portwell is thrilled to be extending its long-standing partnership with Matrox Video, as we’re looking to expand our product offering and meet the growing demand for high-density video wall controller”FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matrox® Video is pleased to announce the successful validation of Portwell’s 4U rackmount systems with its entire range of D-Series graphics cards and Mura IPX capture and IP encode/decode boards. Featuring flexible multi-channel capture, IP, and output functionality, and enhanced thermal reliability on single-slot cards, Matrox-powered Portwell systems provide worldwide OEMs, system integrators, and AV installers with the ability to deploy high-performance systems equipped for demanding 24/7 video wall environments.
— Jack Lam
Performance and thermal reliability
Portwell’s chassis, motherboards, and systems have been validated with the complete portfolio of D-Series quad-4K graphics cards, Mura IPX capture and IP encode/decode boards, and Mura video wall drivers and libraries to ensure optimal video wall controller performance and control. Matrox cards offer high-density connections on the smallest available footprint, streamlining the integration process with minimal hardware components, cost, and maintenance. Matrox passive and active cooling cards also guarantee thermal reliability and ventilation characteristics, resulting in 24/7 reliability, high MTBF, and long product life cycles. Matrox libraries, meanwhile, allow for rapid customization of control interfaces and applications. This end-to-end verification and validation effort drastically reduce the development time spent on testing designs.
“Portwell is thrilled to be extending its long-standing partnership with Matrox Video, as we’re looking to expand our product offering and meet the growing demand for high-density video wall controllers backed by 24/7 reliability,” said Jack Lam, American Portwell’s senior product marketing director. “In collaboration with Matrox, we’re ensuring that we remove any of the potential complexity of designs with simple mix-and-match offerings that facilitate easy-to-build, easy-to-deploy video walls.”
“The validation step is an important part of the process that ensures the delivery and deployment of premium products, and we’re happy to take this journey alongside Portwell to bring ‘tested-quality’ to the market,” said Fadhl Al-Bayaty, business development manager at Matrox Video. “The integration of Matrox’s video wall portfolio in Portwell’s latest platforms means OEMs and system integrators can quickly and efficiently deploy video walls capable of managing multi-channel capture, streaming, recording, decoding, display, and more.”
Portwell video wall controllers
The Portwell M8030 system is an industrial 4U enclosure offering an 8-slot PCIe Gen 3 backplane, while the Portwell M9030 industrial 4U enclosure features a 10-slot PCIe Gen 3 backplane. Both systems come with a 950-watt redundant power supply. For more information on the technical specifications, please visit the Matrox validated platforms page.
About American Portwell Technology
American Portwell Technology, Inc., is a world-leading innovator in the embedded computing market and an Associate member of the Intel Internet of Things Solutions Alliance. American Portwell Technology designs, manufactures and markets a complete range of PICMG computer boards, embedded computer boards and systems, rackmount systems and network communication appliances for both OEMs and ODMs. American Portwell is an ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO 14001 and TL 9000 certified company. The company is located in Fremont, California. For more information about American Portwell’s extensive turnkey solutions and private-label branding service, call 1-877-APT-8899, email info@portwell.com or visit us at https://www.portwell.com.
About Matrox Video
Matrox Video is a global leader in video technology. Featuring a complete portfolio of best-in-class hardware, software, APIs, and SDKs, Matrox Video enables OEMs, system integrators, value-added channel partners, and end users to push the boundaries of video innovation. Serving the AV/IT, broadcast, and emerging markets for almost 45 years, Matrox Video is synonymous with quality, performance, interoperability, and support. Matrox Video’s legal entity is Matrox Graphics Inc., part of the Matrox Group.
For more information, visit https://www.matrox.com/video.
