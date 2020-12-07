SECU Aids Feeding the Carolinas with Additional $1 Million Donation!

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) is pleased to announce support for Feeding the Carolinas with an additional $1 million donation to help the non-profit consortium of food banks combat growing food insecurity among North Carolinians as COVID-19 cases escalate. This additional round of support from SECU is part of the Credit Union’s $10 million shared commitment with the SECU Foundation announced earlier this year to provide COVID-19 disaster relief to non-profits and medical first responders providing critical services statewide. Feeding the Carolinas received $2 million ($1 million each) from SECU and the Foundation in April 2020 to help North Carolina food banks secure food for distribution to those in need. Including this gift, the combined COVID-19 relief efforts of SECU and the SECU Foundation exceed $15 million!



“As the devastating effects of coronavirus continue, there is great concern for our communities and the statewide non-profits working tirelessly to sustain fellow North Carolinians,” remarked SECU Board Chair Bob Brinson. “During the holiday season, this donation will help ensure that food banks throughout the state are adequately stocked in hopes that no one will be turned away due to a lack of resources. We want to thank Feeding the Carolinas for being a strong advocate and making such a profound impact in our communities.”

“State Employees’ Credit Union and Feeding the Carolinas share a deep commitment to our state, its people, and the communities where we live and work,” said Mike Lord, President/CEO of State Employees’ Credit Union. “The economic impacts of the pandemic continue to be challenging, but we will get through this together. Feeding the Carolinas is a wonderful organization doing great work and we are proud to support their mission of helping the most vulnerable North Carolinians with this additional $1 million in funding.”

“Once again, State Employees’ Credit Union has stepped up with a powerful message of hope demonstrated by their incredible financial gift,” said Feeding the Carolinas Executive Director Mike Darrow. “SECU continues to lead the way in helping us provide food to those impacted by the pandemic. This is indeed a positive message of hope to our Food Banks and their dedicated staffs, a message that gives us even more determination to do more, to feed more, and to pass along that hope to our friends and neighbors in North Carolina. The selfless actions of SECU will inspire others to give and help others in need.”

About SECU and the SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for over 83 years. The Credit Union also offers a diversified line of financial advisory services including retirement and education planning, tax preparation, insurance, trust and estate planning services, and investments through its partners and affiliated entities. SECU serves over 2.5 million members through 271 branch offices, 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, a website, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App. Members can also follow and subscribe to SECU on Facebook and YouTube. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $200 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide. In addition to the website, highlights are also available on the SECU Foundation Instagram page.

