Market Development Proposals Sought by Montana Pulse Crop Committee

Proposals due to MT Pulse Crop Committee by March 1, 2021

The Montana Pulse Crop Committee is seeking proposals to fund market development projects and educational projects designed to promote and enhance Montana’s pulse industry. All funding awards will be determined by the Montana Pulse Crop Committee and proposals are due March 1, 2021 by 5:00 pm MST.

Proposals must be submitted through the Webgrants system. A complete list of guidelines, eligibility requirements and application procedures are available on the Montana Department of Agriculture’s website. Questions about the proposal request or applications should be directed to Montana Pulse Crop Research & Marketing, P.O. Box 200201, Helena, MT 59620-0201, or by contacting Weston Merrill by phone at (406) 444-3407 or via email at weston.merrill@mt.gov.