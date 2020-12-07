California Water Service Group Promotes Michael Luu to Vice President, Information Technology & Chief Risk Officer

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Water Service Group (Group) (NYSE: CWT) today announced the promotion of Michael B. Luu to Vice President, Information Technology and Chief Risk Officer, effective January 1, 2021. In this role, Luu will oversee the information technology, cyber security, safety, security, and emergency preparedness functions within Group and its subsidiaries.



Luu currently serves as Vice President, Customer Service and Chief Information Officer, a position he has held since January 2017. Prior to his current position, Luu held various roles within the company, including Vice President, Customer Service and Information Technology; Acting District Manager of subsidiary California Water Service’s Los Altos District; Director of Information Technology; and CIS Development Manager. He has been with the company since 1999.

“While we have long employed a multifaceted approach to risk identification and mitigation, this move reflects the company’s ever-increasing focus on protecting the safety and security of our customers, stockholders, employees, and business,” said President and CEO Martin A. Kropelnicki. “Michael brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this role, having led our efforts in digital and cyber security and other areas of risk, and most recently helping to lead our coronavirus response.”

Luu holds a master’s degree in business administration and a bachelor’s degree in management information systems, both from San Jose State University. He is also a Certified Project Manager, an ISACA Certified Security Manager, and on the San Francisco Bay Area Infragard Board of Directors.

