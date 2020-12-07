YRC Worldwide Provides Quarter-To-Date Operating Data for Fourth Quarter 2020

/EIN News/ -- OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) reported certain operating metrics for the first two months of fourth quarter 2020.



For YRC Worldwide less-than-truckload (LTL), the percent change 2020 from 2019:

Shipments per Workday Weight per Shipment Tonnage per Workday Revenue per Hundredweight(a) Revenue per Shipment(a) October -0.2% 2.1% 1.9% -3.5% -1.5% November 0.3% 1.9% 2.2% 0.6% 2.4% QTD 0.0% 2.0% 2.1% -1.6% 0.3% (a) Includes fuel surcharge

About YRC Worldwide



YRC Worldwide Inc. has one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national, and international capabilities. Through our teams of experienced service professionals, YRC Worldwide offers industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods with confidence. YRC Worldwide, headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics.

Please visit our website at www.yrcw.com for more information.

Investor Contact: Tony Carreno 913-696-6108 investor@yrcw.com Media Contact: Mike Kelley 913-696-6121 mike.kelley@yrcw.com

SOURCE: YRC Worldwide

