YRC Worldwide Provides Quarter-To-Date Operating Data for Fourth Quarter 2020
/EIN News/ -- OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) reported certain operating metrics for the first two months of fourth quarter 2020.
For YRC Worldwide less-than-truckload (LTL), the percent change 2020 from 2019:
|Shipments per Workday
|Weight per Shipment
|Tonnage per Workday
|Revenue per Hundredweight(a)
|Revenue per Shipment(a)
|October
|-0.2%
|2.1%
|1.9%
|-3.5%
|-1.5%
|November
|0.3%
|1.9%
|2.2%
|0.6%
|2.4%
|QTD
|0.0%
|2.0%
|2.1%
|-1.6%
|0.3%
|(a) Includes fuel surcharge
About YRC Worldwide
YRC Worldwide Inc. has one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national, and international capabilities. Through our teams of experienced service professionals, YRC Worldwide offers industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods with confidence. YRC Worldwide, headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics.
Please visit our website at www.yrcw.com for more information.
|Investor Contact:
|Tony Carreno
|913-696-6108
|investor@yrcw.com
|Media Contact:
|Mike Kelley
|913-696-6121
|mike.kelley@yrcw.com
SOURCE: YRC Worldwide