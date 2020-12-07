Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,071 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,871 in the last 365 days.

Governor’s Office – Flag Order – National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

Posted on Dec 7, 2020 in Latest News, Press Releases

HONOLULU – At the direction of the President of the United States, Gov. David Ige has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag will be flown at half-staff on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at the State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard in the State of Hawai‘i. This action recognizes National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day 2020. The flags will be at half-staff immediately until midnight today.

“We remember the heroic actions of those at Pearl Harbor 79 years ago and the peace and prosperity the Greatest Generation created after the war ended. We will continue to look to their example in facing adversity,” said Gov. David Ige.

The President’s proclamation can be found here.

# # #

Media Contacts:

Jodi Leong Deputy Communications Director/Press Secretary Office of the Governor Office: 808-586-0043 Mobile: 808-798-3929 [email protected]

Cindy McMillan Communications Director Office of the Governor Office: 808-586-0012 Mobile: 808-265-7974 [email protected]

You just read:

Governor’s Office – Flag Order – National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.