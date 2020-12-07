Prenatal Testing Market Size To Be Worth USD 8.08 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research

The growing awareness of the benefits of advanced testing procedures and rising incidences of miscarriage is driving the demand for the prenatal testing market.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Prenatal Testing Market is forecast to be worth USD 8.08 Billion by 2027, according to the current analysis by Emergen Research. The rapid growth of the Prenatal Testing Market can be attributed to the growing awareness of the benefits of advanced testing procedures. Moreover, the increasing incidences of miscarriage are anticipated to further drive market growth over the forecasted period. Furthermore, the rising government initiatives to encourage prenatal testing as well as several favorable checkup schemes for below poverty communities in developing and underdeveloped nations are also expected to boost the market growth of the prenatal testing market over the forecast timeframe.

However, in developing and underdeveloped countries, the lack of advanced healthcare services is expected to hinder market development over the forecast timeline.

Key Highlights From The Report

In September 2020, Grail Inc. was acquired by Illumina, Inc. With this acquisition, Illumina planned to introduce the standardized and widely available blood-based screening, which allows early diagnosis of cancer while treatment can be more accurate and less expensive.

Over the forecast timeframe, the Trisomy segment is expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 13.2%. It can primarily be attributed to forces, including increased maternal age and a growing number of chromosome abnormalities.

Due to the propensity for Prenatal Testing for microdeletion and microduplication syndromes in patients, the Micro-deletions Symptoms segment is expected to grow significantly.

As non-invasive prenatal testing and substantial technological advancements in the field of prenatal testing are being rapidly integrated, the involvement of professionals and a higher reimbursement scenario are happening; the hospital segment is expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast timeframe.

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific market is projected to see significant growth. Elevated development can be due to factors like the growing consumption of unhealthy diets.

Key participants include Quest Diagnostics, GeneDx, Inc., Natera, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Ravgen Inc., Prenatal Paternities Inc., Ariosa Diagnostics, Inc., Eurofins NTD Inc., Counsyl, Inc., and LabCorp.

Emergen Research has segmented the Global Prenatal Testing Market on the basis of method, test type application, end-use, and region:

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Blood or Saliva Urine Ultrasound Amniocentesis Chorionic villus sampling Percutaneous umbilical blood sampling

Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Invasive Non-Invasive

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Microdeletions Symptoms Trisomy Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Specialty Clinics Hospitals Diagnostic Centers



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. Rest of MEA



