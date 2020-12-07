Vaginal Mesh Advocate Nominee for Secretary of Health and Human Services

Dr. Greg Vigna

Dr. Greg Vigna comments on the selection of Mr. Becerra, a women’s advocate against vaginal mesh products, as the Secretary of Health and Human Services.

There is no better selection than Mr. Becerra, a proven leader for advancing women’s health issues, and there is no better selection than him to see to it that transobturator slings are removed...” — Dr. Greg Vigna

SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “A very good day indeed as Biden picks Xavier Becerra, Esq. to be Secretary of Health and Human Services. Mr. Becerra is a leading women’s advocate and the California Attorney General who took down Johnson & Johnson for $344 million dollars for falsely and deceptively marketing its vaginal mesh products” - Greg Vigna, MD, JD.

Dr. Greg Vigna, practicing physician, national pharmaceutical injury attorney, and Certified Life Care Planner comments, “There is no better selection than Mr. Becerra who is a proven leader for advancing women’s health issues, and there is no better selection than him to see to it that transobturator slings are removed from the United States market.”

Transobturator slings, once considered the standard of care for the surgical management of stress urinary incontinence, have essentially been banned in England since April 2, 2019 when the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) published its position:

"Do not offer a transobturator approach unless there is specific clinical circumstance (for example, previous pelvic procedures) in which the retropubic approach should be avoided."

The position statement arose after years of study of complications stemming from disabling pain syndromes caused by transobturator slings.

Dr. Vigna adds, “Mr. Becerra and his team are well aware of the NICE recommendations, and it will be very interesting how he proceeds going forward as it relates to TOTs and retropubic slings given that he is charged with reporting to the president on all issues related to health, welfare, and income security programs.”

Dr. Vigna concludes, “My firm represents women who have transobturator slings, mini-slings, retropubic slings, and pelvic organ prolapse polypropylene devices that have caused pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, ilioinguinal neuralgia, and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome. Our clients live in cities across the country and in states including New York, North Carolina, Idaho, California, Nevada, Texas, Arkansas, Maine, Illinois, Indiana, Georgia, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Michigan, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Texas, Missouri, Arizona, Idaho, Oregon, Florida, Wisconsin, and Minnesota.”

The Vigna Law Group targets the below transobturator (TOT) slings and mini-slings that cause pudendal and obturator neuralgia:

Ethicon: TVT-O, Abbrevo

Boston Scientific: Obtryx, Solyx

Coloplast: Aris, Altis

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on catastrophic neurological injuries caused by transvaginal mesh devices including pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, ilioinguinal neuralgia, and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome. He has clients with these diagnoses filed across the country with Martin Baughman, a Dallas Texas firm. Ben Martin and Laura Baughman are national pharmaceutical injury trial attorneys in Dallas, Texas.

