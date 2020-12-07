Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Virtual Announcement About Developing New Applications for Pulse Flours

/EIN News/ -- REGINA, Saskatchewan , Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protein Industries Canada, with Avena Foods, Big Mountain Foods, Daiya Foods, Bakenology and The Village Bakery, will be making an announcement regarding a project focused on developing new food product applications for pulse flours.

The announcement will take place virtually on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at 10 a.m. CST. Media can attend by registering at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_OxFHwmAARh-Auyrj3YQSqQ. An opportunity to ask questions of the project partners will be provided following the announcement.

For more information, please contact:

Gabriel Valentini
Protein Industries Canada 
Winnipeg, MB
431-997-5889 
gabriel@proteinsupercluster.ca



