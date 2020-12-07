Alexandria Restaurant Partners (ARP) Installs Groundbreaking Far-UVC Light Technology to Inactivate Harmful Pathogens, Viruses

Mia’s Italian Kitchen and Vola’s Dockside Grill in Historic Old Town Alexandria, Virginia now equipped with Healthe’s ceiling-mounted air & surface sanitization lights to help protect employees, patrons in real-time

/EIN News/ -- Alexandria, VA, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As colder temperatures force many dining patrons indoors throughout the Commonwealth, Alexandria Restaurant Partners (ARP) has announced that they are stepping up their sanitization efforts. Two of ARP’s signature Old Town Alexandria, Virginia restaurants, Mia’s Italian Kitchen and Vola’s Dockside Grill, are now equipped with state-of-the-art sanitization lights. Called Healthe SPACE™, this cutting-edge technology developed by Healthe Inc. uses Far-UVC 222 light to provide real-time mitigation and sanitize indoor air and surfaces in occupied spaces.

“When it comes to protecting our guests and employees, we are not leaving anything to chance, especially as a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases puts new restrictions on the hospitality industry,” said ARP Partner, Scott Shaw. “Thanks to Healthe, we will have an added layer of protection to complement the existing technology we have in place to help protect our staff and patrons as well as keep our restaurants safely open for business.”

ARP has installed Healthe SPACE in the fully tented outdoor dining space at Mia’s Italian Kitchen and in Vola’s Dockside Grill’s winter indoor lounge. SPACE is a ceiling-mounted light that produces a combination of general illumination and Far-UVC 222 sanitizing light to clean air and surfaces. SPACE replaces traditional downlight cans and can be easily retrofitted into existing standard 6” housings.

Healthe’s technology complements ARP’s other ongoing sanitization efforts, including their recent installation of air purification technology in all of its Virginia restaurants to eliminate airborne particles, odors and pathogens.

“This is certainly a precarious time for many businesses and we are committed to doing everything we can to help them be forward thinking leaders when it comes to health and wellness,” said Healthe Chief Commercial Officer Troy Temple. “Business to customer trust is so important and our sanitization solutions help entities like Alexandria Restaurant Partners to assure employees and customers that they are deploying germicidal measures that work in real-time.”

Healthe’s sanitization solutions are in use today throughout many sectors of our economy. Its products include a walkthrough portal (Healthe ENTRY) which sanitizes the surfaces of clothing and personal belongings as well an air sanitizing troffer (Healthe AIR). They include Washington, D.C.’s oldest private social service agency, Central Union Mission, Sauf Haus and Public Bar (Washington, D.C.), the famous Magnolia Bakery (New York City), the iconic Seattle Space Needle and the Miami Dolphins football facilities. These solutions are designed to complement existing health safety protocols such as wearing masks and proper social distancing.

A growing library of evidence, including independent research backed by many peer-reviewed scientific and medical journals, demonstrates a clear role for Far-UVC light in promoting human health and wellness. This includes being effective at inactivating viral particles in the air and on surfaces as well as being safe for use in indoor environments. One recent study, led by one of the world’s leading Far-UVC researchers, Dr. David Brenner, director of the Center for Radiological Research at Columbia University, demonstrated the technology’s safety and efficacy against airborne viruses, including coronaviruses.

Founded nearly 25 years ago, Alexandria Restaurant Partners (ARP) is a leading Northern Virginia-based restaurant group that owns and operates Mia’s Italian Kitchen, Vola’s Dockside Grill, Theismann’s Restaurant and Bar, Palette 22, The Majestic, Riverside Taco Company and the upcoming Ada’s On The River and BARCA Pier & Wine Bar set to open in 2021, as well as Mia’s Italian Kitchen and Café Tu Tu Tango in Orlando, Fl. ARP’s mission is to achieve operational excellence for all of its restaurants by leading with integrity and being transparent. For more information please visit https://www.alexandriarestaurantpartners.com.

Healthe is the technology leader in developing and deploying sanitization, circadian and biological lighting solutions. These products inactivate viruses and bacteria in the air and on surfaces, regulate the body’s internal clock, boost performance and enhance sleep. Healthe’s mission is to harness the power of light to create a more productive and healthier shared environment. Learn more at www.healtheinc.com and connect on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

