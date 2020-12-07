Mobivity to Present at The 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: MFON) a global provider of personalized customer engagement solutions that drive customer frequency and spend, today announced that it will be presenting at the 13th annual LD Micro Main Event investor conference on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 9:40 a.m. PST / 12:40 p.m. EST. Dennis Becker, CEO of Mobivity will be presenting to a live virtual audience.



Register here: ve.mysequire.com/

The Main Event will feature a new and unique format, with companies presenting for 10 minutes, followed by 10 minutes of Q&A by a panel of investors and analysts.

"The time has finally come to do something different in the virtual conference world. Let’s see if we can pull off something that can be enjoyed by both executives and investors alike,” stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD, now a wholly owned subsidiary of SRAX, Inc.

The Main Event will take place on December 14th and 15th, exclusively on the Sequire Virtual Events platform.

View Mobivity’s profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/MFON

About Mobivity

Brick and mortar stores struggle to manage customer connections in a digital world. Mobivity provides a platform to connect national restaurants, retailers, personal care brands, and their partners with customers to increase retention, visits, and spend. Mobivity’s Recurrency platform increases customer engagement and frequency by capturing detailed POS transaction data, analyzing customer habits, and motivating customers and employees through data-driven messaging applications and rewards. For more information about Mobivity, visit mobivity.com or call (877) 282-7660.

About LD Micro/SEQUIRE

LD Micro began in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. For more information, please visit ldmicro.com .

The upcoming Main Event will be highlighting a new format that will benefit both executives and the investors tuning in from all over the globe.

In September 2020, LD Micro. Inc. was acquired by SRAX, Inc., a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.

Source: Mobivity Holdings Corp. via LD Micro

Investor Relations Contacts

Lynn Tiscareno • Chief Financial Officer, Mobivity

(877) 282-7660

Brett Maas • Managing Partner, Hayden IR

brett@haydenir.com • (646) 536-7331