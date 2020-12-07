OpenWeb Partners with Centro for its First DSP Integration

Offer Brand-Safe Programmatic UGC Advertising with 1,000 Premium Publishers

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centro ( https://www.centro.net ), a global provider of advertising technology, announced an integration with premium community engagement platform OpenWeb, to reach millions of engaged users within brand-safe environments across more than 1,000 digital publishers. The partnership is the first of its kind for OpenWeb, enabling advertisers and agencies to advertise alongside brand-safe user generated content (UGC) in comments sections of publishers including, AOL.com, FanSided, and PC Magazine.



OpenWeb’s programmatic advertising capabilities help publishers streamline processes and improve revenue. The platform enables publishers’ comment sections to be brand-safe, at a time when advertisers are increasingly seeking ways to advertise within user generated content (UGC). OpenWeb’s proprietary content moderation technology alleviates the potential concerns of advertising against UGC, by closely monitoring for keywords, ensuring comments aren’t toxic, spreading hate or violence.

“As we remain dedicated to supporting publishers, our partnership with Centro eliminates the friction and complexity often associated with digital advertising,” said Nadav Shoval, CEO and founder of OpenWeb. “Premium publishers choose to partner with OpenWeb to drive engagement, quality conversations in their community, and provide brand-safe environments for advertisers. This integration increases our ability to connect quality advertisers with publishers and create more impactful experiences for readers.”

Basis by Centro is the first programmatic ad platform with direct access to OpenWeb. Basis provides an industry-leading, omnichannel demand side platform (DSP), according to user-review site G2 . Benefits for marketers using it to buy on OpenWeb’s publisher network include:

An ad marketplace that delivers 2.7 billion monthly pageviews on 1,000 top-tier global publishers.

Targeted ads to 100 million authenticated users without the use of cookies.

Engaging users through display and video ads appearing in-stream within community feeds.

Highly viewable ad units served alongside featured comments.

Brand-safety by assigning user reputation scores that incentivize quality posts.

Ability to leverage OpenWeb’s data-driven audience segments through contextual targeting.

“Basis has the only DSP with an optimized supply path to access Internet users having conversations on publisher environments outside walled-garden platforms,” said Ian Trider, VP of RTB platform operations, Centro. “OpenWeb’s programmatic channel creates scaled ad opportunities with active and attentive people viewing content on principled media companies.”

Basis is the industry’s most comprehensive, automated, and intelligent digital media platform—and the only software solution of its kind to consolidate digital operations across programmatic, direct, connected TV, search, and social campaigns. To learn more about Basis, please visit https://www2.centro.net/basis .

About OpenWeb

OpenWeb (formerly Spot.IM) is on a mission to democratize and improve conversations online. The platform utilizes AI and machine learning to incentivize healthy dialogue, decrease toxicity, and create thriving, engaged communities. OpenWeb works with more than 1,000 top-tier publishers and hosts 100 million active users each month.

Founded in 2012, OpenWeb has 100 employees in New York City and Tel Aviv and is backed by world-class investors including Insight Partners, AltaIR Capital, ScaleUp, Norma Investments, and Index Ventures. To learn more about OpenWeb’s quality conversation platform visit OpenWeb.com, or follow @OpenWebHQ on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram .

About Centro

Centro ( https://www.centro.net ) is a provider of enterprise-class software for digital advertising organizations. Its technology platform, Basis, is the first of its kind SaaS advertising solution unifying programmatic and direct media buying, along with workflow automation, cross-channel campaign planning, universal reporting and business intelligence. It boosts media, team and business performance by enabling advertisers to plan, buy and analyze real-time bidding (RTB), direct, advanced TV, search and social campaigns in a single platform. Headquartered in Chicago with 44 offices covering North America, South America and Europe, Centro has received numerous accolades for its commitment to employees and workplace culture.

