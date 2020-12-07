Demand for Smart Devices Boosting Sales for Electronic Paper Display Market
Electronic shelf labels is one of the fastest developing application segments for these displays.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- E-readers segment accounted for the major market share in 2015, and is expected to maintain similar trend throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the wide adoption of e-readers in established as well as developing economies, owing to the growth of web-based learning and digital reading habits. Electronic shelf labels, followed by others products category, which includes smartcards, cabinet lock readers, and information signage held second and third largest market share respectively in 2015.
The major factors that boost the global electronic paper display (EPD) market growth include the ongoing technological advances, emerging applications areas, positive environmental impact, and the advantages provided by e-paper display over other display technologies. In addition, the lower cost involved in manufacturing of electronic paper display and the efforts towards integration of e-paper with flexible electronics are anticipated to supplement the market growth. However, the low refresh rate of electronic paper display and the absence of multiple colors limit this market growth.
The global market is expected to garner $4274 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 37.5% during the period 2016-2022. North America dominated the global market in 2015, accounting for a market share of over 34%.
Geographically, North America accounted for the majority share in the e-paper display market in 2015, with anticipation to reach $1,339 million by 2022, maintaining lead throughout the forecast period. High rate of adoption and higher disposable income of North American population are some of the factors that would enable the region to dominate the e-paper display market during the forecast period. Moreover, Asia-Pacific followed by LAMEA are expected to grow at relatively higher CAGRs, owing to the presence of ample growth opportunities in terms of technology adoption and possible investment prospects in these regions.
The key players profiled in the report are E Ink Holdings, Plastic Logic, Cambrios Technologies Corporation, Inc., Amazon Liquavista, Clearink Display, Guangzhou Oed Technologies Co. Ltd, Inkcase, LG Electronics, Pervasive Displays, Plastic Logic, and Samsung.
