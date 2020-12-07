Bright MLS President & CEO, Brian Donnellan, Recognized as a HousingWire 2020 Tech Trendsetter

/EIN News/ -- ROCKVILLE, Md. and KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright MLS, the leading multiple listing service (MLS) in the Mid-Atlantic US representing 95,000 real estate professionals in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia, announced today that Brian Donnellan, President and CEO of Bright MLS, has been named to HousingWire’s 2020 Tech Trendsetter list.



The HousingWire Tech Trendsetters Award recognizes individuals in the housing industry who overcame incredible challenges while navigating the “new normal” as COVID-19 hit last spring. Donnellan was recognized alongside other industry leaders who worked to keep the housing market not only afloat, but flourishing during these challenging times. The award references steps Donnellan took to lead the Bright team through the challenges of COVID-19. In March 2020, as COVID-19 spread across the U.S. and stay-at-home orders began, Donnellan and his team took quick actions to launch the Bright Steps initiative to provide subscribers with technology, information, training and support during the pandemic.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by HousingWire as a 2020 Tech Trendsetter,” said Donnellan. “There is no doubt that this year has presented extraordinary challenges, but this recognition is a testament to the Bright MLS team and their commitment to our subscribers.”

“Our Tech Trendsetters award recognizes a group of leaders who were critical to the outstanding performance of housing and real estate during this pandemic, finding innovative solutions when everything changed on a dime,” said HousingWire Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler. “We’re very proud to celebrate their achievements and honor the impact they’ve had at such a crucial time.”

In addition to Donnellan’s recognition as a HousingWire 2020 Tech Trendsetter, Donnellan was also previously recognized as a 2020 RIS Media Newsmaker, and was also listed on the Real Estate Almanac’s 2020 SP200 List presented by T3 Sixty, which ranks the industry’s most powerful and influential leaders and executives.

About Bright MLS

The Bright MLS real estate service area spans 40,000 square miles throughout the Mid-Atlantic region, including Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia. As a leading Multiple Listing Service (MLS), Bright serves approximately 95,000 real estate professionals who in turn serve over 20 million consumers. For more information, please visit www.brightmls.com.

