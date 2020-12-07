Victory Square Technologies Enters Into White Label Manufacturing, Sales & Distribution Agreements For Covid-19 Rapid Antibody and Antigen Tests for Europe & the United States

Covid-19 Rapid Antibody Tests have FDA Permission under EUA for sale & distribution in the United States and CE Designation for sale & distribution throughout the European Union



/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square” or the “Company“) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) — has entered into two Manufacturing, Sales and Distribution Agreements to supply White Label Covid-19 Rapid Antibody and Antigen Tests to be distributed through the company’s global distribution network, as well as sold online through the company’s ecommerce channels.



The agreements will also supply Victory Square with access to manufacture, sell and distribute other White Label diagnostic tests that will be available on the Company’s telehealth platform to be launched shortly.

The Covid-19 Rapid Antibody Tests have FDA Permission under EUA for sale & distribution in the United States and the CE Designation for sale & distribution throughout the European Union. The Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Tests come with the CE Designation for sale & distribution throughout the European Union.

These agreements will alleviate the supply and packaging challenges the company is currently facing due to the high demand for the company’s Safetest Rapid Tests in the country of origin - Brazil.

Highlights of these agreements include:

Increased production capacity

Quicker manufacturing & delivery turn-around times

Lower prices for industrial and retail sales

The new packaging will allow for Covid-19 Rapid Tests to be packaged in 10, 25 and 50 units



“These new supply channels will allow us to increase capacity, improve turn-around times, and lower costs by approximately 30%” said Shafin Diamond Tejani, CEO. Tejani goes on to say, “Victory Square has built up a global sales network over the past couple of months. These new manufacturing agreements will eliminate the supply bottleneck and enable the company and its agents to continue selling the Covid-19 Rapid Tests.”

The Covid-19 Rapid Tests being supplied to fulfill current orders have FDA EUA permission and the CE Designation from EU authorities for sale. There will not be any disruption to the company’s current demand for tests. The Company has also created its own Private Label brand of tests. Victory Square Health is voluntarily updating and resubmitting the new packaging and design specifications of their Rapid Test to the FDA.

“ProNorth Medical is very pleased with this new label from Victory Square. Our clients have been requesting quicker turnaround times, different quantity options and access to both antibody and antigen rapid tests. Now we will be able to offer options to them. We couldn’t be happier,” said Robert Horne, ProNorth Medical CEO.

Disclaimer:

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the Covid-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time

On behalf of the board,

Shafin Diamond Tejani

Chief Executive Officer

Victory Square Technologies

