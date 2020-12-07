Global Real Estate Crowdfunding Market Size Will Reach to USD 868,982 Million by 2027: Facts & Factors

According to the [220+ Pages] research report, the global Real Estate Crowdfunding Market was estimated at USD 13,207 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 868,982 million by 2027. The global Real Estate Crowdfunding Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 58.3% from 2019 to 2027. Top players are American Homeowner Preservation LLC, BrickFunding, Cadre, Crowdestate OÜ, CrowdStreet, Inc., Estateguru OÜ, Fundrise, LLC and others.

New York, NY, Dec. 07, 2020 -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled "Real Estate Crowdfunding Market by Investors (Individual Investors and Institutional Investors) and By Property Type (Residential and Commercial): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2027".

The global Real Estate Crowdfunding Market was estimated at USD 13,207 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 868,982 million by 2027. The global Real Estate Crowdfunding Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 58.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Crowdfunding is the utilization of a lesser proportion of capital from a large number of investors who are eager to fund a new business project. Crowdfunding makes use of the easily available and communicable social media networking websites and crowdfunding websites to contact the investors and bring them & the entrepreneurs on the same platform. This helps in enhancing and promoting entrepreneurship due to the rise in the pool of financiers apart from the traditional circle of proprietors, relatives, and venture financiers.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the primary respondents, real estate crowdfunding has brought real estate investment in trend across the globe owing to the increased adoption of advanced technologies such as online transactions portal.

The “residential” category under property type, according to primary research, accounted for over 50% of the real estate investors' share in terms of revenue.

The primary respondents stated that through real estate crowdfunding platforms, investors with limited funds can invest in bigger real estate projects.

According to primary research, the corporate sector would gain a significant benefit through the emergence of the real estate crowdfunding market.

Based on the primary research, North America held the dominating position in the global real estate crowdfunding market owing to the presence of major leading investors in the region.

Moreover, real estate crowdfunding is a relatively novel concept that has aided real estate developers and firms to procure funding from a completely new group of financiers. Real estate crowdfunding tools can raise debt and equity funds from credited as well as non-accredited investors. These tools vary in terms of investment offerings, accreditation needs, and minimal investment sizes.

Escalating use of crowdfunding witnessed in the commercial real estate sector to drive the market trends

The thriving commercial real estate activities across the globe have resulted in the massive need for private funding. This, in turn, has culminated in huge demand for crowdfunding activities prompting market growth. Moreover, online real estate is a majorly growing component of the commercial real estate industry and is predicted to further steer the business growth over the forecast timeline. Apparently, today fundraising activities are swiftly transiting to online mode as real estate sponsors find it more convenient and time-saving as compared to offline mode.

Furthermore, a rise in the allocation of funds for commercial real estate events in emerging economies with large-scale establishments of hospitals, clinics, and schools will further steer the expansion of the real estate crowdfunding industry over the forecast timeline.

Moreover, real estate crowdfunding has reduced fees and offers the investors a choice of selecting particular assets that help in fulfilling their particular investment choices. In addition to this, real estate crowdfunding activities have evolved as cost-effective tools for people to finance real estate assets of high-quality. All these factors will contribute lucratively towards the growth of the industry during the forecast timeline. Nonetheless, low liquidity can adversely impact the growth of the market during the forecast timeline.

Top Market Players

American Homeowner Preservation LLC

BrickFunding, Cadre

Crowdestate OÜ

CrowdStreet, Inc.

Estateguru OÜ

Fundrise, LLC

Groundbreaker Technologies, Inc.

M2CROWD

Bulkestate

REALCROWD INC.

ReInvest24

RM Technologies LLC

Square Meter SAPI de CV

This report segments the Real Estate Crowdfunding market as follows:

Real Estate Crowdfunding Market: By Investors Segment Analysis

Individual Investors

Institutional Investors

Real Estate Crowdfunding Market: By Property Type Segment Analysis

Residential

Commercial Schools Hospitals Shopping Centers Industrial Buildings Others



Real Estate Crowdfunding Market By Investors (Individual Investors and Institutional Investors) and By Property Type (Residential and Commercial): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2027

Real Estate Crowdfunding Market: Top Key Segments

Institutional investors to dominate the investor's segment by 2027

The growth of the segment is credited to maintaining the profiles by the institutional investors like banks, hedge & mutual funds, insurance firms, and pension funds.

Commercial segment to record highest CAGR over the forecast period

The segmental surge is credited to the massive demand for raising funds for the construction of schools, hospitals, malls, and shopping centers in the developing economies.

Real Estate Crowdfunding Market

Real Estate Crowdfunding Market: Regional Analysis

North America to lead the overall market growth in terms of revenue

The growth of the regional market during the forecast timeline is owing to the humungous presence of key market participants and huge crowdfunding from key financers in the region. The U.S. is expected to make a notable revenue contribution towards the North American market during the period from 2019 to 2027.

Real Estate Crowdfunding Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

