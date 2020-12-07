VS REVO Group Steps Up eCommerce Game with 2Checkout

Software company benefits from superior eCommerce engine, faster support, and greater agility to go-to-market

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2Checkout (now Verifone), the leading all-in-one monetization platform for global businesses, today announced that VS REVO Group – a utility software company – has considerably improved its eCommerce KPIs since switching to 2Checkout’s Avangate monetization platform.



The software company was lacking agility with its previous provider, with its eCommerce operation suffering in several areas including cart performance, technical support, and affiliate marketing. Since the switch, VS REVO Group has seen significant improvements in their digital commerce activity: a 63% improvement in cart conversion rate, and a 10% overall revenue uplift (estimated).

“Our onboarding with 2Checkout was seamless, support is very fast, and execution is impeccable. We were able to achieve in weeks and even days what in the past meant months. My team has been impressed with 2Checkout’s platform capabilities, especially the breadth and depth of subscription management and billing, which we are looking to fully leverage for our recurring business. Clearly, a beneficiary is our client base, that we can now serve in a seamless and modern way,” mentioned Tihomir Yordanov, Digital Marketing Manager at VS REVO Group.

“We are happy to have the opportunity to optimize digital commerce operations for VS REVO Group and help our client provide a better purchase experience for end-customers at a global level. At the same time, we are here to relieve clients like VS REVO Group of various privacy, sales taxation, and security regulations, enabling them to focus on interesting marketing, eCommerce, or retention campaigns. This is clearly helping them succeed and grow,” said Laurentiu Ghenciu, Global Vice President of Digital Business at Verifone.

About VS REVO Group

VS REVO Group Ltd., founded in 2007, is a software company that develops and manages various utility software products that streamline otherwise difficult processes for the average user. The group is best known for its REVO Uninstaller, a freeware-advanced uninstall utility. The VS REVO Group’s engineering team is recognized for its reliable and comprehensive new product development cycle, which includes assurance, testing, and debugging, as well as for its superior customer support.

About 2Checkout (now Verifone)

2Checkout (now Verifone) is the leading all-in-one monetization platform for global businesses built to help clients drive sales growth across channels and increase market share by simplifying the complexities of modern commerce. 2Checkout’s digital services, including global payments, subscription billing, merchandising, taxes, compliance and risk, help clients stay focused on innovating their products while delivering exceptional customer experiences.

In August 2020, leading global payments solution provider Verifone acquired 2Checkout, further solidifying its commitment to providing seamless and frictionless experiences to customers globally through innovative and next-generation hardware and cloud services. 2Checkout will become Verifone, and the unified company will enable omnichannel commerce wherever and whenever clients shop.

