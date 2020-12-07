Y-mAbs to Host Virtual Research & Development Day on Wednesday, December 16

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Y-mAbs”) (Nasdaq: YMAB) a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, today announced that it will host a virtual research and development day on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 from 12pm – 2pm Eastern Time.



This webinar will feature presentations from Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) Shakeel Modak, M.D., MRCP, Memorial Sloan Kettering, Jaume Mora, M.D., Ph.D., SJD Barcelona Children's Hospital, and Brian H. Santich, Ph.D., Memorial Sloan Kettering.

Dr. Modak will discuss DANYELZA ® (naxitamab-gqgk) in combination with chemotherapy;

(naxitamab-gqgk) in combination with chemotherapy; Dr. Mora will present updated frontline data for DANYELZA; and

Dr. Santich will cover the novel SADA Technology Platform (Liquid RadiationTM) and its potential use across various tumor types



Additionally, Y-mAbs' management team will also provide updates on DANYELZA in osteosarcoma, 177Lu-omburtamab-DTPA, omburtamab’s 101 and Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (“DIPG”) studies, and the Company’s first bispecific antibody nivatrotamab (GD2xCD3-BsAb) along with a short corporate overview.

Following the formal presentations, Drs. Modak, Mora, and Santich, as well as the Y-mAbs management team will be available to answer questions.

To register for the research and development day, please click here.

Shakeel Modak, M.D., MRCP is a pediatric Hematology-Oncology doctor at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Department of Pediatrics in New York, NY. He received his MBBS and M.D. degrees from TN Medical College, Bombay, as well as his MRCP degree at Royal College of Physicians, London, UK. Dr. Modak specializes in the treatment of children and young adults with neuroblastoma and other solid tumors, such as desmoplastic small round cell tumors (“DSRCT”). He has been named to Best Doctors, New York City for the past seven years in a row. Dr. Modak has been the principal investigator on more than 12 studies initiated and implemented for neuroblastoma and DSRCT. He has also been the co-investigator on over 50 clinical studies.

Jaume Mora, M.D., Ph.D. is the scientific director of the Oncology and Hematology area at SJD Barcelona Children's Hospital, as well as the director of the Developmental Tumours Laboratory at SJD Barcelona Children's Hospital. Dr. Mora is a member of different national and international scientific societies, including the International Pediatric Oncology Society, which has awarded him the Schweisguth Prize, and the American Society of Clinical Oncology (“ASCO”), which in 2000 honored him with the young investigator award (YIA), as well as the Career Development Award (“CDA”). In 2011, Dr. Mora was the recipient of the annual BBVA Foundation Award and in 2006 was awarded the First Prize from the Spanish Association Against Cancer (“AECC”) for his work in childhood cancers.

Brian H. Santich, Ph.D. is Research Fellow at the Nai-Kong Cheung Lab at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and is an experienced PhD scientist with 10 years of training in antibody engineering, T-cell immunotherapy, targeted radionuclide therapy and immunology. His work has spanned many diseases including cancer (neuroblastoma, small-cell lung cancer), viral infections (HIV, dengue virus), and primary immunodeficiencies (chronic granulomatous disease). Brian’s research projects have ranged from antibody discovery campaigns (phage display, yeast display), humanizations, lead optimization, lab scale manufacturing and purification, to functional validation (in vitro and in vivo) and IND-enabling toxicology studies. His work helped facilitated the successful IND application for nivatrotamab, as well as spearheaded the development of the novel targeted radionuclide therapy platform, SADA. Over the past five years, Brian has filed 11 patents and written three first author manuscripts.

Researchers at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (“MSK”) developed DANYELZA, which is exclusively licensed by MSK to Y-mAbs. As a result of this licensing arrangement, MSK has institutional financial interests related to the compound and Y-mAbs.

About DANYELZA® (naxitamab-gqgk)

DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) is indicated, in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (“GM-CSF”), for the treatment of pediatric patients 1 year of age and older and adult patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow who have demonstrated a partial response, minor response, or stable disease to prior therapy. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on overall response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefits in a confirmatory trial. DANYELZA includes a Boxed Warning for serious infusion-related reactions, such as cardiac arrest and anaphylaxis, and neurotoxicity, such as severe neuropathic pain and transverse myelitis. See full Prescribing Information for complete Boxed Warning and other important safety information.

About Y-mAbs

Y-mAbs is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The Company has a broad and advanced product portfolio and pipeline, including one FDA approved product, DANYELZA® (naxitamab-gqgk), which targets tumors that express GD2, and one pivotal-stage product candidate, omburtamab, which targets B7-H3.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our business model and development and commercialization plans; current and future clinical and pre-clinical studies and our research and development programs; expectations related to the timing of the initiation and completion of regulatory submissions; regulatory, marketing and reimbursement approvals; rate and degree of market acceptance and clinical utility as well as pricing and reimbursement levels; retaining and hiring key employees; our commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy; our intellectual property position and strategy; additional product candidates and technologies; collaborations or strategic partnerships and the potential benefits thereof; expectations related to the use of our cash and cash equivalents, and the need for, timing and amount of any future financing transaction; our financial performance, including our estimates regarding revenues, expenses, capital expenditure requirements; developments relating to our competitors and our industry; and other statements that are not historical facts. Words such as ‘‘anticipate,’’ ‘‘believe,’’ “contemplate,” ‘‘continue,’’ ‘‘could,’’ ‘‘estimate,’’ ‘‘expect,’’ ‘‘hope,’’ ‘‘intend,’’ ‘‘may,’’ ‘‘might,’’ ‘‘plan,’’ ‘‘possibility,’’ ‘‘potential,’’ ‘‘predict,’’ ‘‘project,’’ ‘‘should,’’ ‘‘target,’’ “will”, ‘‘would’’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Our product candidates and related technologies are novel approaches to cancer treatment that present significant challenges. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to: risks associated with our financial condition and need for additional capital; risks associated with our development work; cost and success of our product development activities and clinical trials; the risks of delay in the timing of our regulatory submissions or failure to receive approval of our drug candidates; the risks related to commercializing any approved pharmaceutical product including the rate and degree of market acceptance of our product candidates; development of our sales and marketing capabilities and risks associated with failure to obtain sufficient reimbursement for our products; the risks related to our dependence on third parties including for conduct of clinical testing and product manufacture; our inability to enter into partnerships; the risks related to government regulation; risks related to market approval, risks associated with protection of our intellectual property rights; risks related to employee matters and managing growth; risks related to our common stock, risks associated with the pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19 and other risks and uncertainties affecting the Company including those described in the "Risk Factors" section included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our other SEC filings. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

“DANYELZA” and “Y-mAbs” are registered trademarks of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc.

