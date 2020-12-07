Leading Global Equipment Manufacturers Form Alliance to Set International Standard for Botanical Extracts Processing

/EIN News/ -- Founding Members Look to Provide Operators with Best Practices and Equipment in Raw Material Manufacturing

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Global Allied Processing Solutions (“G-APS” or “Organization”) today announced its strategic focus on the global organic material industry through its recent formation of an alliance representing companies on the forefront of technological advancements in processing equipment and practices. Founding members RotaChrom Technologies, the developer of the world's first industrial-scale Centrifugal Partition Chromatography (CPC) technology platform, and Heidolph Instruments, the leader in the production of premium laboratory equipment, created G-APS to further establish best practices for the processing of raw materials through education and innovative equipment offerings.

RotaChrom and Heidolph formed G-APS through a shared vision and understanding of the global processing marketplace spanning several industries including pharmaceuticals, natural extracts, food and beverages, and cosmetics and fragrances. The Organization’s goal is to provide businesses with one-stop-shop access to multiple solutions for their processing and manufacturing infrastructure needs, with a specific focus on the extraction and purification of botanically-derived compounds and molecules. G-APS’ mission is to provide businesses with a vetted network of worldwide equipment suppliers that have proven results and work together seamlessly – avoiding potential overhead costs and risks when pairing machines that have not been previously tested in manufacturing settings.

“There are many nuances regarding equipment selection and production processes that must be taken into account when designing a fully functional processing facility,” said RotaChrom CEO László Madarász. “As operators in rapidly growing markets must navigate through an increasingly complex landscape to support their business’s success, we sought to build an alliance of vetted companies offering cutting-edge solutions to the processing segment of multiple industries’ supply chain.”

RotaChrom North America President Gyula Kangiszer stressed the importance of integrated solutions: “Customers face many challenges when trying to optimize ‘mix and match’ equipment. We are proud to provide a solution by combining our company’s technologies with other leading providers to create this much needed network.”

Founding companies RotaChrom and Heidolph are high-end equipment producers in the respective fields of purification and solvent recovery. The combination of the two founding members’ technologies resulted in a highly efficient system based on an optimized collaborative working principle that G-APS will expand upon with the addition of other member companies. To showcase the synergies between the companies’ equipment, the Organization in installing showrooms in multiple locations in Europe and North America. G-APS will announce more information when the installations are ready for public access.

“When we first paired our systems, we found that they were perfectly balanced and highly automated, allowing us to achieve increased throughput while providing unmatched quality results,” said Heidolph Instruments CEO Wolfgang Jaenicke. “We recognized that like-minded equipment companies should align to offer a full suite of resources to increase operational stability and find solutions in processing that allow greater capacity and automation, decrease costs, and increase output. Instead of operators being forced to piece together systems and test their efficiencies on a case-by-case basis, G-APS provides a coalition of equipment manufacturers whose technologies operate in tandem with one another. We hope to engage with other manufacturers who provide equipment for the processing phase of various supply chains, vet them on the basis of quality and safety, and build systems that are predetermined to give operators the ultimate result they are seeking.”

Heidolph North America President Jim Dawson added, “We are confident this value-add type of organization will not only be beneficial for our customers, but for the industry as a whole. Due to rising demand for more sophisticated solutions for separation, this partnership brings together two world class technologies resulting in an automated high precision separation for end users.”

G-APS aims to set standards for the processing industry as well as bring strategic cooperation, shared research and development, integrated project and sales activities, and value-add metrics needed for forward-thinking innovation. In addition to efficiency, the alliance is committed to bringing together systems that are flexible against the ever-changing regulatory and product landscape of the pharmaceutical, natural extract, food and beverage, and cosmetic and fragrance industries.

Global Allied Processing Solutions

Global Allied Processing Solutions (“G-APS”) is an international alliance of companies strategically focused on bringing leading solutions and best practices to the organic material industry. Its member companies are those on the forefront of technological advancements in processing equipment and practices that service several industries including pharmaceuticals, natural extracts, food and beverages, and cosmetics and fragrances. The goal of the alliance is to provide businesses with a singular platform comprised of multiple solutions for their processing and manufacturing infrastructure needs, with a specific focus on the extraction and purification of botanically-derived compounds and molecules. The G-APS mission is to provide operators with a vetted network of worldwide equipment suppliers that have proven results and work together seamlessly – avoiding potential overhead costs and risks when pairing machines that have not been previously tested in manufacturing settings. For more information, visit https://g-aps.com

RotaChrom Technologies

RotaChrom Technologies has developed the world's first industrial scale Centrifugal Partition Chromatography (pCPC) technology platform with a fully automated solvent recycling system. The company's instruments have revolutionized compound purification by providing cost-effective industrial scale chromatography solutions to customers all over the world in various industries including pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, food/beverage and botanical extracts. RotaChrom has achieved massive international success in pharmaceutical purification, and it has become an industry-leading company by setting global purification standards. RotaChrom’s CPC platforms are quintessential applications when looking for a high-purity, high-capacity, and yield-focused solution.

Heidolph Instruments

As an innovative and global corporation, we are a leader in the production of premium laboratory equipment. With our products and solutions, we support users in over 80 countries worldwide in their work. Every day, we contribute to improving the quality of life of many people. Heidolph Instruments devices and system solutions enable our customers to advance the healing and alleviation of disease. New techniques for ensuring adequate healthy foods are being developed with our products and new innovative materials can bring technological advances around the world. Other companies use our devices to manufacture, analyze; and ensure the quality of their products. Despite the wide variety of industries, all Heidolph customers have a certainty in common: they can always rely on the precision and reliability of our products. The combination of this outstanding quality with our world-leading service makes Heidolph Instruments one of the strongest partners in the laboratory equipment industry.

