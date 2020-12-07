The Necessity to Develop a Vaccine Against Covid-19 to Enhance the Computer Aided Drug Discovery Market in Covid-19 Pandemic – Exclusive Report [120 Pages] by Research Dive

The computer aided drug discovery market is predicted to grow in covid-19 pandemic due to the dire need to discover a vaccine against the coronavirus disease. Moreover, this market is expected to rise in post-Covid-19 period as well due to heavy investments in drug developments.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Research Dive, the computer aided drug discovery market is estimated to rise to $5,427.2 billion by 2026, from a significant market size of $1,540.4 billion in 2018, with a notable CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast timeframe. This report consists of in-depth viewpoints of the effects of COVID-19 crisis on the future and current evolution of the industry worldwide. The study is carried out by analyzing significant facets such as limitations, drivers, newest trends, size and scope, advances, and the position of the regional markets during the pandemic phase. The report also mentions that the COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the market conditions.

Factors Affecting the CAGR Figures in Pre and Post Covid-19 World

The market was predicted to gain a CAGR of 15.5% before the coronavirus pandemic struck the world, however according to the current estimates, the CAGR is 16.9% in 2020. The reason for the market growth is the rise in demand for modern technologies and reduction in costs related to developments & drug discovery. Furthermore, the need to discover a vaccine to combat Covid-19 by key players is predicted to boost the market. These factors are responsible for the market growth in the pandemic season.

Factors Affecting the Market Size in Pre and Post Covid-19 Crisis

The revenue of the computer aided drug discovery market before the covid-19 pandemic was anticipated to be at $2,096.3 billion and currently in 2020 the market size is projected to be $2,134.5 billion. Pharmacodynamics and pharmacokinetic modeling are being utilized widely in pre-clinical areas and several organizations are using CADD for developing a vaccine against coronavirus. These aspects are fueling the market growth in the pandemic.

Future Scope of the Market after Covid-19 Outbreak

The computer aided drug discovery market is anticipated to increase in the post pandemic period because there are several diseases for which medicines are unavailable or are under development. This factor is estimated to augment the market growth after the pandemic. Apart from this, heavy investments to manufacture drugs for treating coronavirus are projected to escalate the market. For example, BenevolentAI is developing a drug with the aid of CADD and artificial intelligence and has invested around $292 million for the project.

The leading market players of computer aided drug discovery market are -

Evotec A.G.

BioDuro

BOC Sciences

Schrödinger

Aragen Bioscience

Aris Pharmaceuticals

Albany Molecular Research Inc. (AMRI)

AstraZeneca

Charles River

Bayers AG.

Further, the report presents and outlines several aspects of these key players such as SWOT analysis, business performance, recent strategic moves & developments, and product portfolio.

