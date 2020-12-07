MusclePharm Hires ICR Inc. as Investor Relations Advisor

/EIN News/ -- CALABASAS, Calif., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MusclePharm Corporation (OTCMKTS: MSLP) (the “Company”), a global provider of leading sports nutrition & lifestyle branded nutritional supplements, today announced that the Company has retained ICR, Inc., a leading strategic communications and advisory firm, to assist with its investor relations program.



Ryan Drexler, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are very excited to be working with a distinguished communications firm like ICR to build out our investor relations program and help position our Company. The past few years have been spent restructuring the Company and strengthening our leading brands and we believe ICR will be instrumental in broadening our reach with the investment community and increasing our public profile with shareholders.”

About MusclePharm, Inc.

MusclePharm® is an award-winning, worldwide leading sports nutrition & lifestyle company offering branded nutritional supplements. Its portfolio of recognized properties include the MusclePharm® Sport Series, Essentials Series, Natural Series, and FitMiss™ – a product line designed specifically for female athletes. MusclePharm® products are available in more than 100 countries globally, with its Combat Protein product lineup being the company’s most popular.

About ICR, Inc.

Established in 1998, ICR partners with its clients to execute strategic communications and advisory programs that achieve business goals, build awareness and credibility, and enhance long-term enterprise value. The firm’s highly-differentiated service model, which pairs capital markets veterans with senior communications professionals, brings deep sector knowledge and relationships to more than 750 clients in approximately 20 industries. ICR’s healthcare practice operates under the Westwicke brand (www.westwicke.com). Today, ICR is one of the largest and most experienced independent communications and advisory firms in North America, maintaining offices in New York, Norwalk, Boston, Baltimore, San Francisco, San Diego and Beijing. Learn more at www.icrinc.com. Follow us on Twitter at @ICRPR.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements, such as those regarding ICR’s expected impact on the Company’s profile with shareholders and the investment community, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, regarding MusclePharm’s expectations, strategies, prospects or targets are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements also can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “continues,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” or “will,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected including: the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the extent and length of the shelter-in and other restrictions associated with COVID-19 pandemic.

Forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, we assume no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

