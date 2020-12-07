Cvent and BWH Hotel Group® Sign 10-Year Technology Agreement to Drive Business Transient Growth in Over 100 Countries and Territories Worldwide

Long-term deal for Cvent Transient solutions signals global hotel chain’s commitment to leveraging innovative technology to streamline and scale its corporate travel business

/EIN News/ -- Tysons, VA and Phoenix, AZ, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cvent, a market-leading meetings, corporate travel, and hospitality technology provider, and BWH Hotel Group today announced a major, 10-year agreement for Cvent Transient solutions. Under the agreement, BWH Hotel Group will use Cvent’s transient sourcing platform to set and promote corporate hotel rates and manage RFPs from the world’s largest corporations for more than 4,700 properties worldwide.

The deal comes after Cvent announced enhanced functionality and a streamlined user experience for Cvent RFP Publisher® and other products within the Cvent Transient solutions suite at its customer conference, Cvent CONNECT, in August. Since acquiring Lanyon, Cvent has made significant investments in its transient platform to support both buyers and suppliers in an increasingly dynamic travel environment. The long-term partnership with BWH Hotel Group, which spans the entire decade starting in 2021, reflects Cvent’s continued commitment to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of hotels seeking to grow their corporate travel business.

“We are pleased to partner with Cvent, a proven leader that understands the market, can support the needs of our diverse portfolio of hotels, and prioritizes innovation and customer success,” said Dorothy Dowling, chief marketing officer of BWH Hotel Group. “At BWH Hotel Group, we believe the effective application of technology is essential to our long-term success in the business transient segment, and we know that Cvent is a company we can count on to support that success over the next decade.”

“A deal of this duration and magnitude reflects our two companies’ confidence in the future of business travel,” said Reggie Aggarwal, CEO and founder of Cvent. “Given the current environment, we understand how critical corporate travel will be as the industry recovers. With our continued investment in the transient space and our deep industry expertise, this partnership with BWH Hotel Group highlights our unique ability to help hotels achieve success in the business transient segment. We appreciate BWH Hotel Group’s continued support, and we look forward to helping them thrive for years to come.”

About Cvent

Cvent is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with nearly 4,000 employees, 30,000 customers, and 300,000 users worldwide. Founded in 1999, the company delivers the most comprehensive event marketing and management platform and offers a global marketplace where event professionals collaborate with venues to create unmatched experiences. The comprehensive Cvent event marketing and management platform offers software solutions to event organizers and marketers for online event registration, venue selection, event marketing and management, virtual and onsite solutions, and attendee engagement. Cvent’s suite of products automate and simplify the entire event management process and maximize the impact of in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. Hotels and venues use Cvent’s supplier and venue solutions to win more group and corporate travel business through Cvent’s sourcing platforms and to service their customers directly, efficiently and profitably – helping them grow and own their business. Cvent solutions optimize the entire event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage millions of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

About BWH Hotel Group®

BWH Hotel Group is a leading, global hospitality network comprised of three hotel companies, including WorldHotels® Collection, Best Western® Hotels & Resorts and SureStay Hotel Group®. BWH Hotel Group serves as the umbrella parent organization to each hotel company, bringing a full-suite of options to travelers, while also protecting the unique identity of each brand. This creates a global network of approximately 4,700 hotels across every chain scale segment, in over 100 countries and territories worldwide.

