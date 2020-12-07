Slinger Bag Moves into Key Gulf States and Beyond

/EIN News/ -- Slinger Bag Expands into Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Markets with Leading Sports Distributor Color Sports Inc.

BALTIMORE, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger Bag (OTC: SLBG ), the innovation-based sports brand focused on game improvement equipment for all ball sports, with an initial focus on the global tennis market, has today announced an exclusive five year distribution agreement with leading sports distributor, Color Sports Inc., to cover the Gulf States: Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates (UAE). The exclusive agreement also includes other regional markets: Egypt, Tunisia, Pakistan, Maldives and Sri Lanka.

Operating across the Middle East, North Africa and South East Asia, Color Sports, Inc. is a sports specialist company, with over 30 years of experience in the sector, operating both a specialty sports distributor, brand licensee as well as an e-retailer. Color Sports already operates as a regional licensee for several key tennis brands and sees the addition of the exclusive Slinger Bag distribution as complementary to these as it fulfils its mission to bring the world’s best ball sports brands to the fast-growing markets within its remit.

Under the terms of the new partnership, Color Sports will be exclusive distributor of the exciting new, game-changing Slinger Bag tennis product in its designated territories and it expects consumer sales of Slinger Bag within these regions will commence by January 2021.

The new distribution agreement comes on the back of the recent bilateral normalization agreements signed by Israel, the UAE and Bahrain, which have begun to pave the way for the regional countries to forge new opportunities. Slinger Bag, which was founded in Israel, has capitalized on the huge uptick of interest for Israeli technology and products, and is one of the first Israeli-founded companies to announce distribution agreements that will encompass the whole region.

“We are very excited to represent Slinger Bag. More importantly, we are looking forward to this partnership and working together to promote tennis in these regions and perhaps helping produce future Grand Slam champions.” commented Rafi Farooqui, Director Color Sports, Inc.

Slinger Bag has taken the international tennis industry by storm since launching in Spring 2020, receiving widespread critical acclaim in the process. The product has quickly achieved distribution via a partner network on every continent and has surpassed order forecasts throughout the world.

Slinger Bag enables tennis enthusiasts to get out on court to play at any time without the need to find a playing partner - whether that be at their club, local park, on their driveways or in any other available open space. Slinger is designed to be lightweight, wheeled as a trolley bag and easily transported in the trunk of the smallest saloon or sedan car.

This proprietary design empowers players to set up and start launching balls within minutes, to control both the launch speed and the frequency of the balls using two customizable dials and vary the angle of elevation to suit groundstrokes, lobs or even, in the Ball Boy mode, to practice serves. Slinger Bag is lightweight at 15kg/33 lbs. and multi-functional, holding racquets and other gear, 72 tennis balls, and has pockets for storing wallets, keys, towel and a water bottle and is impressively affordable.

“We continue to rapidly expand the reach of Slinger to meet our increasing global demand and our association with Color Sports, who cover a wide territory base in depth, means that Slinger Bag will soon be available in these key and emerging tennis markets through one distributor relationship. Color Sports is a great partner for Slinger Bag for these important markets and brings with them tremendous market credibility and a strong passion and belief for our product and, as such, is uniquely positioned to provide Slinger Bag with the platform for our continued growth. said Mike Ballardie, CEO of Slinger Bag.

To find out more about Slinger Bag, visit https://slingerbag.com .

For the latest information on when Slinger Bag will be available in GCC and other regional markets please sign up using this form .

About Slinger Bag®: Slinger® is a new sports brand focused on delivering innovative, game improvement technologies and equipment across all Ball Sport categories. With the vision to become a next-generation sports consumer products company, Slinger® enhances the skill and enjoyment levels of players of all ages and abilities. Slinger® is initially focused on building its brand within the global Tennis market, through its Slinger® Tennis Ball Launcher and Accessories. Slinger Bag® has underpinned its proof of concept with over $200M of retail value in global distribution agreements since the Spring of 2020. Led by CEO Mike Ballardie (former Prince CEO and Wilson EMEA racquet sports executive) Slinger® is now primed to continue to disrupt what are traditional global markets with its patent-pending, highly transportable and affordable Slinger® Launcher.

About Color Sports®

Operating across the Middle East, North Africa and South East Asia, Color Sports, Inc. is both a specialty sports distributor and e-retailer, and a racquet sports specialist, with over 30 years of experience in the sector. Color Sports’s mission is to bring the world’s best racquet sports brands to the fast growing markets in the region through its brand licenses.

