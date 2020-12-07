ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|30-Nov-20
|34,939
|366.09
|12,790,664.78
|1-Dec-20
|37,000
|371.05
|13,728,683.13
|2-Dec-20
|48,600
|370.16
|17,989,863.97
|3-Dec-20
|46,436
|375.32
|17,428,138.02
|4-Dec-20
|40,000
|374.32
|14,972,817.20
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
