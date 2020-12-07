HUNT to partner with Team Qhubeka ASSOS

Team Qhubeka ASSOS, Africa’s only UCI-registered WorldTour cycling team, is delighted to announce our partnership with HUNT wheels from next season.

This announcement marks a first step into the WorldTour for HUNT and the next stage for them in serving riders across the globe. The team will use various models and configurations of HUNT wheels for racing and training throughout the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Leveraging the feedback and expertise from our riders competing on the highest level, together with HUNT we can work together in developing and refining HUNT’s wheels to a level that meets the demands placed on them by elite competition, resulting in even better products for HUNT riders.

Ollie Gray (HUNT Road Brand Manager) On behalf of our team at HUNT, we’re honored to provide technical support for Team Qhubeka ASSOS. The Rider Firm is made up of passionate cyclists, and so there is a palpable buzz of excitement inside the company. We embrace the challenge of delivering wheels to deliver at the highest level of the sport we love so dearly.

Beyond the program’s incredible racing success over the years, we were drawn to the core purpose of the team; promoting the Qhubeka organization’s mission to change lives through bicycles. To have the opportunity to partner with a team who exist to provide a tangible positive social impact, is humbling.

HUNT strives to constantly improve and develop our products, and will utilize the input and feedback from the immensely talented riders and staff testing our wheels at the highest level of the sport, in order to better serve riders around the world.

Douglas Ryder (Team Principal – Team Qhubeka ASSOS) I am really excited about this partnership with HUNT wheels as they emerge into the WorldTour of cycling through our team. Their wheels have had excellent reviews and as a company they do everything they can to hunt for the best products to give us all the best riding experience possible.

As a team we are looking forward to representing the brand as we hunt for victories across the whole WorldTour season whilst providing feedback to continuously improve the product and be better together.”

About NTT Pro Cycling: Founded in 2007, NTT Pro Cycling (formerly Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka) (www.NTTProCycling.com) became the first-ever African cycling team to gain a WorldTour license, in 2016. With the support of our headline sponsor and technology innovation partner, NTT, we are the most purpose-driven, performance-led, and technology-enabled team in pro cycling today.

Our ambition is to continue to race at the highest levels in world cycling, to develop riders to realise their full potential and to inspire and motivate people across the African continent to ride bicycles.

We have bases in South Africa, Denmark, the Netherlands and Italy.

We also ride to raise awareness for Qhubeka, a global charity operating in South Africa, through our #BicyclesChangeLives campaign.

The hands on the back of the team race jersey are a reminder that every Qhubeka bicycle is a helping hand up to a beneficiary, which are provided through Qhubeka's learn-to-earn and work-to-earn programmes.

About Qhubeka: Qhubeka (www.Qhubeka.org) is a charity that moves people forward with bicycles. People earn bicycles through our programmes, improving their access to schools, clinics and jobs.

A bicycle is a tool that helps people to travel faster and further, and to carry more. In the face of extreme and persistent poverty, bicycles can change lives by helping to address socioeconomic challenges at the most basic level – helping people to get where they need to go.

