Bernet International Announce Bold Expansion Plans

/EIN News/ -- Hong Kong, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernet International today announced their expansion plans for the company to further cement their name as a financial leader on a global scale by opening physical office locations in countries where a large portion of their client base resides. Bernet International, which is currently serving the international marketplace from their primary headquarters in Hong Kong, plans to substantially ramp up its physical presence by opening locations in Johannesburg, Seoul and Frankfurt amongst other locations currently under review by the board. The brokerage firm aims to bring these locations to their clients by the fourth quarter of 2025.



The recent announcement falls in line with the company’s commitment to become one of the leading financial services providers across the globe. Bernet International already has a strong presence across Asia, but they believe that by adding additional ‘local’ offices for their clients, the company can further provide a personal experience in order to ensure the company meets their high standards of client satisfaction.

Speaking on behalf of Bernet International, Managing Partner Felix Kern said “The global pandemic has fueled an unexpected growth in the financial industry; as such we believe that now is the perfect time to expand from our single office, to better represent our company as a global leader.” He continued to explain “Bernet International has always believed in putting our clients’ needs first, and by offering them a physical location to visit in their home cities, we believe it will be a welcomed addition to the services we already provide them online.”

About Bernet International

Bernet international has been offering their clients a large selection of financial advice and services since 2013. Working with individuals and companies, Bernet International aims to construct and execute efficient and effective strategies that are proven to generate the returns that their clients are looking for. Bernet international believes that the client should always come first, and works to ensure that they make a positive impact on your financial future.





Media Contact:

Company: Bernet International

Name: Xu Zhu

Email: Info@bernetinternational.com

Website: https://bernetinternational.com



