First Majestic Announces Inaugural Dividend Policy

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP. (AG: NYSE; FR: TSX) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to announce that the Company's Board of Directors has adopted a dividend policy for the Company under which the Company intends to pay quarterly dividends of 1% of the Company's net revenues commencing after the completion of the first quarter of 2021. In accordance with the rules of the Toronto Stock Exchange the Company will issue a press release at the time each quarterly dividend is declared.



“The announcement of our inaugural dividend policy is a major milestone for the Company and validates the overall strength and sustainability of the business given our robust operations in Mexico,” stated Keith Neumeyer, President and CEO. “This new quarterly dividend also gives shareholders even greater leverage to silver prices as the dividend is tied to the revenues of the Company. I expect we will continue to benefit from improved profitability in the years ahead to be able to build on this initial dividend level.”

Payment of dividends under the dividend policy will be subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors. The Company will review the dividend policy on an ongoing basis and may amend the policy at any time in light of the Company’s then current financial position, profitability, cash flow, debt covenant compliance, legal requirements and other factors considered relevant. As such, no assurances can be made that any future dividends will be declared and/or paid. Dividends paid to shareholders outside Canada (non-resident investors) will be subject to Canadian non-resident withholding taxes.

The Company also announces that effective November 30, 2020, Nicole Adshead-Bell has resigned as a director of the Company. Management would like to thank Nicole for her contributions and wishes her all the best in her future endeavours.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine. Production from these mines are projected to be between 11.0 to 11.7 million silver ounces or 21.4 to 22.9 million silver equivalent ounces in 2020.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

