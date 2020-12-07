VBL Therapeutics Announces Insider Buying

/EIN News/ -- TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VBL Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VBLT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer, today announced that the Company's Chairman of the Board, Dr. Bennett Shapiro, the CEO, Prof. Dror Harats and additional Company board members and senior management, made open-market purchases of approximately 200K shares of VBLT, between November 24 and December 3, 2020.



About VBL

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., operating as VBL Therapeutics, is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for areas of unmet need in cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. VBL has developed three platform technologies: a gene-therapy based technology for targeting newly formed blood vessels with focus on cancer, an antibody-based technology targeting MOSPD2 for anti-inflammatory and immuno-oncology applications, and the Lecinoxoids, a family of small-molecules for immune-related indications. VBL’s lead oncology product candidate, ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111), is a first-in-class, targeted anti-cancer gene-therapy agent that is being developed to treat a wide range of solid tumors. VB-111 is currently being studied in a VBL-sponsored Phase 3 potential registration trial for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Irina Koffler

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com

646-970-4681