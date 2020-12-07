LAB’AIR Indoor Air Quality Test Kit - Quebec’s First Smart Sampling Device

/EIN News/ -- SolAirEau Group has just unveiled LAB’AIR, a new and innovative pre-programmed air quality test kit, which it will make available to the general public as of December 14, 2020. LAB’AIR is an easy-to-use automated device that takes indoor air samples for analysis in a lab.

MONTREAL, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolAirEau Group has just unveiled LAB’AIR, a new indoor air quality sampling kit to help consumers check for mold in the air they breathe. The small device captures a specific quantity of air so that it can be sent to a lab for microbiological analysis.

“With the COVID-19 crisis, we felt a certain social responsibility to fast-track this project, which has been in the works for more than two years. One thing we’ve learned from the health crisis is that our industry’s future depends on innovation,” said Adnane Ramromi, Director, Safety-Environment of SolAirEau Group.

TEST YOUR AIR – PROTECT YOUR HEALTH

An innovative product that promotes environmental health

The traditional air sampling methods currently used by companies involve multiple constraints, both logistical and financial. These include:

Appointments can only be scheduled during business hours and when companies are available

Customers have to take time off work in order for a technician to take a sample

Extra travel fees apply to customers located in remote areas



Recognizing these challenges, SolAirEau Group revised its research and development strategy to create a smart and convenient solution that meets the needs of today’s consumers, especially in the new COVID-19 reality.

The new sampling device is a convenient solution for homeowners and building managers who are concerned about invisible contaminants in the air around them. LAB’AIR lets consumers get a quick and professional microbiological assessment of the air they breathe at home or at work.

SolAirEau Group’s goal is to make it easier for the public to test indoor air quality with a pre-programmed smart device. The test kit is so easy to use that consumers can access a professional service from their living room or office, without having to wait for an appointment. In fact, there’s no need for a technician to visit at any time.

Once the sample has been taken, the air is analyzed in a lab. The customer is then sent a detailed report indicating the various microbiological components detected in the sample, as well as a series of recommendations, depending on the severity of the situation.

► QUICK FACTS



AIR'LAB's key features:

Easy-to-use device that lets you independently test the air you breathe

Scientific and professional lab analysis

Recommendations on how to improve your indoor air quality

Convenient service with no technician visit required

A fast answer to your indoor air quality concerns

to your indoor air quality concerns STAY SAFE BY PROTECTING YOUR HEALTH!

SolAirEau Group aims to reduce its environmental footprint with LAB’AIR because the convenient test kits will allow the company to substantially cut down on travel to customer locations.



PME MTL CENTRE-OUEST STAND BEHIND THE PRODUCT

PME MTL Centre-Ouest provided substantial support for the development of LAB’AIR. Alexis Dionne, the organization’s Senior Director, was highly interested in the new LAB’AIRdevice because of the convenience it offers to the general public.

“PME MTL Centre-Ouest is proud to have supported the development of this innovative, eco-friendly and convenient Montreal product, which promises to be very useful to the public. In the current context, we welcome initiatives that promote good health!”

Alexis Dionne, Senior Director at PME MTL Centre-Ouest

Thanks to the valuable support from PME MTL Centre-Ouest, SolAirEau Group was able to quickly roll out its marketing strategy, communications campaign and product-to-market plan.

ABOUT SOLAIREAU GROUP

SolAirEau Group is a Montreal-based Quebec company that specializes in environmental services including: SOIL – AIR/MOLD – WATER – ASBESTOS.

The company’s primary services are performing inspections, taking samples and completing lab analyses of SOIL – AIR/MOLD – WATER – ASBESTOS to help customers with the technical and administrative aspects of their projects.

SolAirEau Group employs a young and dynamic workforce with a broad range of profiles and scientific backgrounds. By combining their skills, the multidisciplinary team is able to gain a big-picture understanding of the field and provide quality service to the company’s customers.

► Learn more about lab’air here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j32OKsrWnrQ

► Please refer to our website for more information: https://solaireau.ca/air-test-kit/?lang=en

► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SolAirEauTEST/



► YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCj3JDXRKbfaJJISAgvlkMmg





Contact:

Adnane Ramromi

Director, Safety-Environment

adnane.ramromi@solaireau.ca

(514) 242-7654





Two photos associated with this press release are available at :

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d8fcfe00-c5bb-4d03-8579-45848b9f8167

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6f612c13-f23b-4068-acc6-d003a89d3844