AllCloud Announces Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS

A new multi-year agreement better positions AllCloud to support clients’ digital transformation efforts around the world.

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO and BERLIN and TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AllCloud , a leading cloud professional services company, has announced a Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help customers use AWS to accelerate their digital transformations. Through the multi-year agreement, AllCloud and AWS teams will collaborate to accelerate AWS adoption by onboarding of new customers across the startup, ISV, and enterprise segments. The SCA provides resources that span training, marketing and solutions development, which AllCloud will use to extend AWS services across the U.S., DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) and Israeli markets.



Large and midsize enterprises around the world are looking for experienced partners to assist their AWS migration and modernization efforts, with an emphasis on reducing risks and costs, improving security postures, enabling innovation and increasing productivity. ISVs and startups in all markets are leaning on partners who have experience with modern technologies and processes, including Big Data, analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML).

An AWS Premier Consulting Partner and audited AWS Managed Services Provider (MSP) Partner since 2008, AllCloud holds six AWS Competency designations and has completed over 3,000 cloud deployments. Representative customers include Harel Insurance and Finance, Check Point Software, Valtech Mobility, EyeControl and LivePerson. AllCloud provides a wide array of professional and managed services, ranging from cloud migration, SaaS enablement, security and compliance to DevOps, AI/ML, data, and analytics.

By way of its new and expanded collaboration with AWS, AllCloud will grow its professional and managed services organizations with training and certifying of staff on AWS technologies. AllCloud will become an official AWS Training Partner (ATP) and will hire hundreds of new cloud professionals. Based on AWS’s best practices, AllCloud will develop a framework of services, including advisory, consulting, integration, migration, and managed services, for the introduction of AWS to large-scale customers. Major efforts will be invested in the Solutions Suite to provide customers with production-ready, enterprise-class solutions tailored and optimized for multiple industry sectors. AllCloud will also double its efforts and capabilities around data, analytics and AI/ML, three practices that are growing rapidly.

“As an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, AllCloud has continuously demonstrated its ability to deliver value to AWS customers, earning the trust and support of our team along the way,” said Doug Yeum, Head of Global Partner Organization at Amazon Web Services, Inc. “We are delighted to continue and expand our relationship with AllCloud, strategically, as it builds and extends its professional and managed services to support customers across industries in their migration and modernization journeys.”

“When we were looking to modernize our systems and infrastructure, we identified AWS as a provider that would enable a secure, scalable, and agile foundation,” said Eyal Efrat, Deputy CEO and CIO at Harel Insurance and Finance. “AllCloud led us through all stages of the transition, from identifying and mapping our environment to providing a detailed migration and modernization plan given our specific security, compliance and managed cloud needs. We feel fortunate to have a partner in AllCloud that has the experience and skill to optimize our AWS investment for long-term growth.”

“This Strategic Collaboration Agreement not only strengthens our relationship with AWS but more easily allows our customers to accelerate the value they realize from AWS and more quickly move to a state of continuous cloud innovation,” said Eran Gil, CEO of AllCloud. “Having worked with AWS for the past twelve years, we’ve built expansive AWS knowledge and expertise, and we look forward to using these resources to help more clients realize the value of AWS as the foundation of their cloud and digital transformation initiatives.”

About AllCloud

AllCloud is a global professional services company providing organizations with the tools for cloud enablement and transformation. Through a unique combination of expertise and agility, AllCloud accelerates cloud innovation and helps organizations fully unlock the value received from cloud technology.

As an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Consulting Partner and a Salesforce Platinum Partner, AllCloud helps clients connect their front office and back office by building a new operating model that allows them to harness the benefits of both AWS and Salesforce. AllCloud is supported by a robust ecosystem of technology partners, proven methodologies, and well-documented best practices. Thereby, elevating customers by achieving operational excellence on the cloud, within a secure environment, at every milestone of the journey to becoming cloud-first.

With a portfolio of thousands of successful cloud deployments, AllCloud serves clients across the globe. AllCloud has offices in Israel, Europe, and North America.

