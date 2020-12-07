Reimagining Bathroom Design With the Wetwall Water-Proof Wall Panel System

Wilsonart’s Innovative Water-Proof Wall Panel System Aims to Disrupt the Tile Industry

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilsonart Engineered Surfaces, a global leader in engineered surfaces, announces their Wetwall Water-Proof Wall Panel System. With this new innovative product, the company is challenging the traditional bathroom wall industry. This new, patented water-proof solution brings high-end style to design professionals and homeowners without the need for grout or disruptive demolitions. Wetwall can be used for everything from shower walls to bath surrounds to accent walls and cladding. Installers and DIYers can quickly update a bath or shower in as little as two and a half hours with the simple tongue-and-groove installation system without requiring any special or dedicated tooling.



The real power of Wetwall is its exceptional performance. Created with a water-proof core and antimicrobial protection that inhibits the growth of stain- and odor-causing mold and mildew, it’s engineered to withstand everyday use with little maintenance required. “Wetwall is not simply the future of bathroom wall technology, it’s what it should have always been: engineered to perform, and made without compromise,” said Kimberly Watson, Global Vice President of Materials Replacement at Wilsonart. “It’s a graceful and complete wall solution with all pros and zero cons.” Additionally, Wetwall features AEON™ Enhanced Scratch & Scuff-Resistant Performance Technology, giving it superior durability and ease. Because it’s grout-free, Wetwall is created to be simple to maintain and clean.

“This is a game-changer for both installers and homeowners alike. We’ve brought short-term simplicity to builders and remodelers, and long-term durability and ease to homeowners,” said Watson. “An innovation like this has been a long time coming, and we’re excited that it’s finally here.”

Wetwall, a Wilsonart Company, offers many popular designs, all coordinated to complement popular bath materials. Available for both residential and commercial use; the sophisticated looks were carefully developed by the Wilsonart design team to be on-trend and in demand, able to fit nearly any style or environment. Inspired by nature, the collection includes calming neutrals, elegant stone patterns, subtle woodgrains, and more.

Wetwall is available nationally online. For more information and where to buy, visit wetwall.com.

