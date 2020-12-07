HOLBORN ASSETS REAFFIRMS GROWTH STRATEGY WITH NEW SENIOR HIRE
• New Group CFO brings 25 years of experience from Openwork Holdings, the London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Bank
• Expansion plans eye global growth as demand for relevant, independent advice soars
Holborn Assets (Holborn) is continuing its expansion drive by hiring a Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to help spearhead the firm’s next stage of growth as it prepares for 2021 and beyond.
Judith Worthy brings 25 years’ experience to the financial advisory and wealth management solutions provider. Most recently, she was Interim Group CFO for Openwork Holdings, the UK financial planning and insurance broking services player.
Highlighting the significance of her appointment, Worthy, who joined Holborn on 1 December, will sit on the group’s board.
“I’m delighted to take on this newly created role, especially at a time when we are looking to expand. I am looking forward to being a part of this journey and managing a growing finance team that is truly international,” said Worthy.
Holborn has grown to 450 employees worldwide, with around 210 financial advisers and wealth managers across 11 offices worldwide. Further expansion is planned as part of a committed growth agenda.
“We are readying for the increased demand we expect from expats around the world for our services amid the aftermath of the pandemic and general investor concerns about their financial well-being,” explained Bob Parker, the firm’s Chief Executive Officer.
Strong foundations
Worthy’s arrival marks the first time that Holborn has had a CFO for the group and reflects the firm’s stage of growth.
She is a highly experienced and senior finance professional who also provides vision and leadership for strategy, change and transformation within the companies she works for.
Before Openwork Holdings, Worthy was Interim Group Financial Controller at the London Stock Exchange. This followed 14 years at Deutsche Bank, where her last position was Finance Director within the EMEA regional finance team, across investment banking, retail banking and wealth management.
About Holborn Assets ( www.holbornassets.com)
Established in 1998, Holborn is a leading, award-winning, International financial services company, specialising in independent financial advice and wealth management solutions for the expatriate market. A British family-owned and operated business, the firm has over 450 employees worldwide, including more than 200 financial advisers, throughout 11 international offices.
