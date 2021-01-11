Talia Announces Interconnection Service Featuring AWS, Microsoft Azure, Facebook and Google Cloud

Talia today announced enhancements to its core network, adding interconnects to Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Facebook and Google Cloud.

By improving connectivity with leading providers, we are reducing latency at the core of our network and ensuring clients are only ever 'one-hop' away, anywhere in the world”
— Enno Wattenberg
MUNICH, GERMANY, January 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Talia GmbH, a leading communications solutions provider serving the Middle East, Africa, Europe and the Americas, today announced enhancements to its core network, adding interconnects to Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Facebook and Google.

Talia's ongoing commitment to the stability and reliability of its core network means clients can benefit from faster speeds and easier access to online services wherever they may be.

Enno Wattenberg, SVP Technology & Special Products commented, "by improving connectivity with leading cloud providers, we are reducing latency at the core of our network and ensuring clients are only ever 'one-hop' away, anywhere in the world".

Alan Afrasiab, President and CEO of Talia added; "our status as one of the global connectivity providers is further enhanced today with the addition of these interconnects and provides benefits to many of our international customers allowing them to connect to multiple clouds, securely, reliably and seamlessly, allowing access to a global ecosystem of technology partners and applications.

