Inphi Launches Industry’s First 7nm 50G PAM4 Platform Solution for Hyperscale Data Centers and AI Networks

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inphi Corporation (NASDAQ GS: IPHI), a leader in high-speed data movement interconnects, today announced its Polaris™ Gen2 PAM4 platform, the industry’s first 50G, 28Gbaud PAM4 DSP solution based on low-power 7nm CMOS technology. Polaris Gen2 builds on the innovation of Inphi’s market-leading, field-proven Polaris Gen1 PAM4 platform, providing even higher levels of integration and lower power for high-performance hyperscale data center, cloud computing and emerging AI applications.



The Polaris platform is the industry’s leading 28GBaud PAM4 DSP solution offering integrated driver options for EML and Silicon Photonics to address a broad range of optical interconnects scaling from 50G to 400G. The new 7nm Polaris Gen2 platform provides optical network developers with a best-in-class low-power 50Gbps PAM4 solution featuring an integrated high-performance linear driver for optics that eliminates the need for standalone components, thereby reducing system cost and complexity.

The foundation of Inphi’s Polaris platform is a highly configurable DSP engine that is field proven and qualified in multiple hyperscale data center networks. The DSP is designed to achieve performance levels for multi-mode and single-mode optical interconnects covering distances from <100 meters up to 40km, while keeping an extremely low power profile for optical module applications. By combining linear driver and TIA products in a high-performance platform, Inphi has developed a highly integrated PAM4 solution optimized for optical module deployments in data centers.

“As a pioneer of PAM4 technology for high-speed interconnects, Inphi is again breaking new ground and continuing to lead the industry with a highly integrated next generation DSP platform based on 7nm CMOS process technology,” said Eric Hayes, Sr. VP, Networking Interconnect at Inphi. “Leveraging our experience achieved over the past years hardening our successful 16nm Polaris PAM4 DSP, TIA and driver solutions in high volume deployment, we’ve introduced the new Polaris Gen2 family to fulfill the strong market demand for 50G data center low power interconnects.”

“High power consumption of optical interconnects is one the main challenges for next-generation hyperscale data centers,” said Vladimir Kozlov, Founder and CEO of LIGHTCOUNTING Market Research. “Inphi’s new Polaris Gen2 platform enables lower power 50G PAM4 solution for 200G and 2x200G optical transceivers and active optical cables. As volumes are ramping in this large and growing market, highly integrated PAM4 solutions like Polaris Gen2 offer a path for continuous reductions in complexity and cost of products based on this technology.”

The Polaris Gen2 PAM4 platform supports 400G optical transceiver modules in both QSFP-DD and OSFP form factors and 200G modules in the QSFP56 package, in line with the optical PMD’s specified in the IEEE standards.

Polaris Gen2 PAM4 DSP Key Features:

Field-proven PAM4 DSPs qualified in multiple hyperscale cloud data centers

Developed in 7 nm CMOS process technology

Supports short-reach multi-mode <100m and long-reach SMF 500m-40km optical interconnects

Supports 50G PAM4, 50Gbps breakout and 25G NRZ transmission

Integrates EML and Silicon Photonics linear drivers



Polaris Linear Drivers:

The Inphi IN2814DV is a 28GBaud low power quad VCSEL linear driver for PAM4 optical modules or Active Optical Cables. The IN2814DV is optimized for routing with a channel pitch aligned to the VCSEL optics driving over Multi-Mode Fiber MMF.

The Inphi IN2821SD is a 28GBaud low power single channel DML linear driver for PAM4 optical modules. The IN2821SD is optimized to direct drive commercial DMLs for excellent PAM4 optical performance.

Polaris Linear TIA’s:

The Inphi IN2864TA TIA is a 28GBaud low power quad linear TIA for PAM4 optical modules. It features a wide dynamic range to meet the different performance and link requirements for optical applications and excellent signal integrity necessary for PAM4 modulation schemes.

The Inphi IN2865TA is a 28GBaud low power quad VCSEL linear TIA for PAM4 optical modules or AOCs. The IN2865TA is optimized for direct routing with a channel pitch aligned to the MMF optics.

