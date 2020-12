Clean Air Metals Announces New Drill Results from Thunder Bay North

Table 1: New Assay Results Update – Escape Lake Zone, Thunder Bay North Figure 1: Updated Escape Lake Drill Plan, Thunder Bay North Project Figure 2: Georeferenced Magnetotelluric Target Trend Southeast of Escape Lake High Grade Zone

Results include 83.3m of 1.91g/t Palladium, 1.47g/t Platinum, 0.73% Copper, and 0.41% Nickel

"The Escape Lake Deposit has the potential to add significant tonnage in addition to the already well-defined Current Lake deposit where we are completing an updated mineral resource evaluation" — Abraham Drost, CEO

THUNDER BAY, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 7, 2020

THUNDER BAY, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clean Air Metals Inc. (“Clean Air Metals” or the “Company”) (TSXV: AIR; FRA: CKU; OTCQB: CLRMF) is pleased to announce new assay results from the drilling campaign currently underway at the Company’s 100%-owned Thunder Bay North Project (the “Project”).All six holes drilled hit the mineralized zone and include the following highlights:• Hole ELR20-028 intersected 83.3m of 1.91g/t Palladium (Pd), 1.47g/t Platinum (Pt), 0.73% Copper (Cu) and 0.40% Nickel (Ni) from 350.8 - 434.1m downhole. A higher-grade intercept included within this interval returned 21.7m of 3.70g/t Palladium (Pd), 2.69g/t Platinum (Pt), 1.40% Copper (Cu) and 0.89% Nickel (Ni) from 398.1 - 419.8m downhole. This intercept marks another step out 50m southeast on the intriguing wider “sail” of mineralization showing substantial breadth along a structure that the Company will seek to further outline to the southeast and northwest.• Hole ELR20-029 intersected 20m of 1.43g/t Palladium (Pd), 1.17g/t Platinum (Pt), 0.48% Copper (Cu) and 0.30% Nickel (Ni) from 363.9 - 383.9m downhole located 200m northwest of the original discovery area.• Hole ELR20-032 intersected 8.9m of 3.88g/t Palladium (Pd), 2.77g/t Platinum (Pt), 1.32% Copper (Cu) and 0.70% Nickel (Ni) from 395.1m - 404.0m downhole. This intercept was drilled on the southeastern edge of the Escape Lake deposit, an area now being drill tested 50m to the southeast along the Escape Lake Fault on a continuous low resistivity, elevated conductivity corridor incorporating the Escape Lake high grade zone to the southeast, identified in new magnetotelluric data (Figure 2).Notable results from all holes, ELR20-027, -028, -029, -030, -032, -033 (Table 1), in the Escape Lake Intrusion portion of the Project (“Escape Lake”), complement those previously announced on October 29, 2020.Abraham Drost, CEO of Clean Air Metals stated that “The new results continue to confirm the dimensions and also extend the Escape Lake Deposit which remains open to the northwest and southeast. The Escape Lake Deposit has the potential to add significant tonnage in addition to the already well-defined Current Lake deposit where we are completing an updated mineral resource evaluation by Nordmin Engineering to be completed in early Q1 of 2021 as previously reported. The advanced exploration Escape Lake magma conduit trend is also expected to add resource material to the Nordmin calculation. The roughly 20,000m of drilling into the Escape Lake high grade zone discovery area since the onset of trading on May 22, 2020 is a remarkable accomplishment by the Clean Air Metals technical team.The Current Lake Deposit is being evaluated by Nordmin Engineering as a ramp accessible, underground high-grade selective extraction operation as envisioned by Clean Air Metals’ Executive Chairman and former CEO of North American Palladium, Mr. Jim Gallagher.”COVID PolicyClean Air Metals has adopted COVID-19 avoidance and personal protection measures for its geological staff, drilling contractor and service suppliers. Personnel are required to maintain physical distance, use Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), self-monitor and self-isolate or elect to work from home. Management had previously eliminated plans for a camp setup to service a planned diamond drill campaign on the Escape Lake Project. The Company is aware of Thunder Bay Health Unit guidelines that provide for “mandatory” self-isolation for returning overseas travel. The guidelines also “strongly recommend” self- monitoring and self-isolation as needed after travel into the Northwest region from other areas of the Province and interprovincially. Mineral Exploration and Development has been deemed an essential service in the Province of Ontario ( http://www.netnewsledger.com/2020/03/23/ontario-covid-19-business-allowed-to-remain-open-list-march-23-2020/ ). The Company has procured the services of a locally staffed and serviced diamond drilling contractor to complete the diamond drilling program.Social EngagementClean Air Metals and its wholly-owned subsidiary Panoramic PGMs (Canada) Ltd. acknowledge that the Escape Lake and Thunder Bay North Properties are on the traditional territories of the Fort William First Nation, Red Rock First Nation and Biinjitiwabik Zaaging Anishinabek, signatories to the Robinson-Superior Treaty of 1850. The parties have entered into a Communication Protocol and are committed to ongoing updates and dialogue around the Thunder Bay North Project.Qualified PersonMr. Allan MacTavish, P.Geo. a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 and VP, Project Manager of the Company, has reviewed and approved all technical information in this press release.About Clean Air Metals Inc.Clean Air Metals' flagship asset is the 100% owned, high grade Thunder Bay North Project, a platinum, palladium, copper, nickel project located near the City of Thunder Bay, Ontario and the Lac des Iles Mine owned by Impala Platinum. The Clean Air Metals project hosts the Current Lake deposit and magma conduit and the Company is actively exploring the Escape Lake deposit, a twin structure to the Current Lake deposit. Executive Chairman Jim Gallagher and CEO Abraham Drost lead an experienced team of explorers, researchers and engineers who are using the Norilsk magma conduit stratigraphic and mineral deposit model to guide ongoing exploration and development studies. As the former CEO of North American Palladium Ltd. which owned the Lac des Iles Mine prior to the sale to Impala Platinum in December 2019, Jim Gallagher and team are credited with the mine turnaround and creation of significant value for shareholders.To view the Company's full press release please visit www.cleanairmetals.ca. ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS"Abraham Drost"Abraham Drost, Chief Executive Officer of Clean Air Metals Inc.