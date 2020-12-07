BiQCloud Wants To Help Content Marketers Rank Better With Content Editor, An AI-Powered Writing Assistant

/EIN News/ -- Kuala Lumpur, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BiQ released a new feature in its Content Intelligence product that will help users in writing SEO-friendly content. Dubbed “Content Editor”, users will be shown BiQ content guidelines that primarily focus on helping them produce highly optimized content. Unlike other existing tools in the market, BiQ’s analysis uses its proprietary AI model trained after word vectors.

Content search performance remains a concern to content marketers at large. In a typical scenario, marketers would publish their content and wait weeks to months before they can evaluate its search performance. This is a very inefficient process that BiQ aims to improve with Content Intelligence. BiQ’s Content Intelligence product is designed to help users gauge their content search performance even before publishing.

BiQ Content Editor’s real-time analysis uses its proprietary AI model trained after word vectors. It uses AI and deep learning models to extract meaningful keywords from top-ranking content. In their pilot tests, appropriate usage and placement of relevant keywords has consistently improved search ranking.

In addition to content analysis, Content Editor also grades relevancy, sentiment, and many other highly critical content metrics. These metrics are designed by the BiQ team to alert users of the most crucial and essential areas of SEO writing. Content Editor also shows interactive writing tips to guide the users through their writing.

Spokesperson for BiQ SEO Suite has this to comment: “The newly launched product is a lifesaver if you are looking to get quick insights into how your content will perform. It will tell you all the critical SEO errors on your content that you normally would not get from other tools in the market today”.

What makes BiQ’s Content Editor different from the rest is its ability to tell users the exact section of their content that would potentially harm their rankings. The new “Section-by-Section Analysis” will split the user’s content into multiple contextual sections before analyzing them with Natural Language Processing and Machine Learning. This approach has proven to help users pinpoint and laser focus their optimization efforts.

SEO agencies, digital marketers, content writers, freelancers, and content entrepreneurs can fully benefit from using BiQ’s new Content Editor. Anyone in need of fixing their content to improve search performance can also make use of the tool.

In addition to the Content Editor, users who sign up will also be able to do keyword research, understand trends, popular questions, build a brief, research keywords currently ranking for any website, and track keyword ranking and more. BiQ counts more than 30 use cases most common to SEO agencies and professionals. It’s a one-stop solution that helps everyone rank high and get more traffic and it’s on a freemium model.

For more information on how to take advantage of BiQ’s latest Content Intelligence, visit https://biq.cloud/ for further details.

Contact Info:

Name: Winnie Wong

Email: hello@biq.cloud

Organization: BiQ

Website: https://biq.cloud/

