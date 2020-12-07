Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Bridgestone Wins Tire Patent Infringement Lawsuit in China

  • Bridgestone received a favorable ruling from the Beijing Intellectual Property Court in its lawsuit against Chinese tire manufacturer Shandong Vheal Group Co., Ltd.
  • The lawsuit involved patent rights protecting Bridgestone's R118 truck tire tread pattern.
  • Bridgestone takes seriously any unauthorized use or infringement of its patents, design rights, trademarks, or any other intellectual property and will vigorously pursue its legal options.

TOKYO (December 7, 2020) - Bridgestone Corporation today announced that it has received a favorable ruling from the Beijing Intellectual Property Court in its lawsuit regarding the infringement of patent rights against Chinese tire manufacturer Shandong Vheal Group Co., Ltd. (Vheal).

In September 2017, Bridgestone filed a lawsuit with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court. The lawsuit claimed that Vheal manufactured and sold tires utilizing a truck tire tread pattern*1 that was covered under a Bridgestone patent, and that these activities were therefore in violation of the Company's patent rights. In June 2020, the Beijing Intellectual Property Court upheld Bridgestone's claim and ordered Vheal to cease activities that are in violation of the Company's patent rights and pay damages to Bridgestone in the amount of 500,000 Chinese yuan (approx. 8 million Japanese yen*2). The Court issued its decision in October 2020.

The infringed patent rights pertained to Bridgestone's R118 truck tire tread pattern. The R118 truck tire tread pattern was developed by Bridgestone for China and other Asian markets.

R118
R118

This is the second time Bridgestone has successfully enforced its patent covering the R118 tread pattern, as it also won an infringement suit against major Chinese tire manufacture Fangxing Rubber Co., Ltd. in Shanghai High People's Court.*3

Bridgestone takes seriously any unauthorized use or infringement of its patents, design rights, trademarks, or any other intellectual property and will take all necessary legal steps to enforce its rights. With this level of vigilance, Bridgestone is prioritizing the safety and reliability associated with its products and maintaining and enhancing its hard-earned brand value.

  1. The tread pattern refers to the section of the tire that comes into direct contact with the road's surface.
  2. Amount is translated at a rate of 1 Chinese yuan to 16 Japanese Yen.
  3. For more information, please refer to the news release entitled "Bridgestone Wins Patent Right Infringement Lawsuit Regarding Truck Tire in Shanghai High People's Court" issued on February 28, 2020.

About Bridgestone Corporation: Bridgestone Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, is a global company focused on delivering advanced mobility and solutions to customers around the world. In addition to tires and solutions for use in a wide variety of automotive and mobility applications, it also manufactures a broad range of diversified products, which include industrial rubber and chemical products and sporting goods. Bridgestone products are sold in over 150 nations and territories around the world.

