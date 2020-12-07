Smart Glass Technologies Taking Bathroom Design Options to the Next Level

The company’s PriWatt™ Smart Film reduces electrical consumption and increases privacy with just the switch of a button.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smart Glass Technologies is pleased to announce it is helping aspiring and professional designers to re-imagine their bathroom spaces with its innovative PriWattTM Smart Film.Smart Glass Technologies is the fastest-growing manufacturer of switchable privacy Smart Film and Smart Glass in the North American market. The company is a leader in innovation, offering the widest variety of design options when it comes to superior quality switchable privacy glass, self adhesive PDLC (Polymer-Dispersed Liquid Crystal) film, and photochromic self-tinting windows technology.In the company’s most recent news, Smart Glass Technologies is encouraging designers, contractors, and DIY’ers to utilize its PriWattTM Smart Film when designing residential bathroom projects. This innovative technology, which is also referred to as electronically switchable film, provides an array of opportunities to control light, glare, and UV radiation – all while reducing electricity consumption. The PriWattTM Smart Film is highly durable, easy to maintain, and offers privacy on demand with just the switch of a button.“As individuals progressively seek innovation to help with more proficient answers for their necessities, we are seeing more interest for our Switchable Smart Film,” says founder of Smart Glass Technologies, William Turcan. “As one of the world's driving companies in the Smart Film industry, we are encouraging unique utilizations of our items, with a wide scope of alternatives open to residential use, making it simpler to utilize and more accessible.”“For example,” Turcan continues, “one of our recent residential clients chose a range of ways to make her home in New York more comfortable, smart, and private by installing our PriWatt™ Smart Film in her bathroom and common living spaces. Our certified technicians were happy to install the smart film in a modern bathroom with a variety of switching methods to give the best privacy options, while being able to let in natural light. The smart film can be arranged in distinct ways so you can make it partially or fully opaque.”According to the company, privacy is at the very heart of the PriWatt™ Smart Film technology – a result of its unique flexibility and diversity. With new developments and ideas occurring every day, there are unlimited options for utilizing this technology in any space of the home.PriWatt™ Smart Film boasts a wide array of features, including:Accessible with affordable pricingFinancial efficiency, due to energy savingsProtection from UV radiationCreates a vibrant and uncluttered appearanceLow dust and easy-to-cleanEnhances privacyRemote controlled for ease of useAnd so much more!For more information about Smart Glass Technologies, please visit the company’s website at www.sgtglobal.co About the CompanyFounded in 2018 in Miami, Florida, and with capabilities spanning the United States and Canada, Smart Glass Technologies, LLC is an exclusive dealer for PriWatt Film, PriWatt Glass, PriWatt Power Transformer, Tintuitive Self-Tinting Film, Tintuitive Self-Tinting Windows, and other supplies from Smart Glass Group.Smart Glass Technologies has more than 10 teams of certified smart film installers in the US, Canada, and the Middle East. The company is the first company in the industry to have the distinction of providing smart film installation training worldwide.Contact Information