Vermont Fish & Wildlife Has Online License Gift Certificates

Finding a gift that will continue to give for a full year is a challenge, but the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has a solution on their website — a license gift certificate for hunting and fishing licenses.

“It’s the perfect gift for a friend or family member who hunts or fishes,” said Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Louis Porter.  “You can go to our website, fill out the gift certificate and pay for it online, and then print the certificate to present to your recipient.”

The gift certificate has a link in the license section of the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website (www.vtfishandwildlife.com).  The person who receives the certificate must go to the website to redeem their certificate and purchase their licenses.

“If you have a friend or relative who hunts or fishes, this is an easy gift-giving solution,” said Porter.  “The gift certificate will cover licenses for 2021 or for licenses in future years.”

For Immediate Release:  December 3, 2020

Media Contact:  Commissioner Louis Porter, 802-828-1454

