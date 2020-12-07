Unique Holiday Gift Idea for Children Who Love Animals: Book: ‘Rozanne Travels to Africa to Kiss a Giraffe’
The book cover giraffe photo for ‘Rozanne Travels to Africa to Kiss a Giraffe’ by Rozanne Weissman was selected by children
Scared to kiss a Giraffe, Rozanne first fed them by hand in Giraffe Manor’s dining room. Did you ever see such a sight?!
I wanted to tap the creativity of today’s zoomed out/zoned out children’ and take them with me on journeys, not only through the book, but also through a new extension of the book’s first journey.”WASHINGTON, DC, US, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ‘Rozanne Travels to Africa to Kiss a Giraffe’ by children’s book author Rozanne Weissman is the perfect holiday gift for children ages 2-9 in your life who love animals and wildlife.
— Rozanne Weissman
It’s also a good, engaging last-minute ‘stocking stuffer’ to pick up on Amazon where it has 25+ 5-star reviews from outside experts and readers. Get it here on Amazon:
The children’s book starts with Rozanne as a child (like her readers) who loved watching wild animals. When she grows up, she travels to see wildlife where they live – a childhood dream.
It breaks new ground in children’s books, and children and their adult readers love its authenticity -- from its REAL authentic closeup wildlife photos to the emojis in the story, all requested by “advance children reviewers.” Children also chose the giraffe cover photo.
The author transports readers with her on three wildlife journeys with her engaging, full-color wildlife photos -- from orangutans in the rain forests of Borneo to penguins, orphaned elephants, giraffes, and FIVE elusive leopards, including two cubs up a tree, across many countries in Africa.
“My desire: to tap the creativity and innovation of today’s ‘zoomed out/zoned out’ children’ and transport them with me on journeys not only through the book but also through a new extension of the book’s first journey,” reveals wildlife author Rozanne Weissman.
‘Imaginary Journey to Rainforests of Borneo to See Orangutans’ transports children beyond the book‘s first Borneo journey and behind the scenes -- things NOT in the book. Like Rozanne, children will see MANY orangutans (in slideshow) as they travel in the rainforest with the world’s leading world’s leading primatologist on orangutans, Dr. Birute Mary Galdikas. Rozanne likens this to “traveling with world-renowned Jane Goodall to see chimpanzees.” Children will see how orangutans move -- illustrated in a video of beloved little Bornean orangutan Redd on the O-line at the Smithsonian National Zoo.
These Imaginary “Field Trip Fridays” can be booked with the author by groups -- teachers in K-4 or pre-K classrooms/schools, zoos, libraries, parents homeschooling together, any group connected together by Zoom.
Rozanne Weissman
Rozanne Weissman & Associates
+1 202-904-4490
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
You can also watch an enjoyable and educational Z-TV LIVE interview with Rozanne.