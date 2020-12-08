Scientology Volunteer Ministers Reach Out to Needy Families with Food, Supplies and a Holiday Gift for the Kids

Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Hungary continue to serve communities in need.

Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Hungary continue to serve communities in need.

Since the pandemic began, the Volunteer Ministers of Budapest have been providing service to help the country get through these challenging times safe and well.

Since the pandemic began, the Volunteer Ministers of Budapest have been providing service to help the country get through these challenging times safe and well.

Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Hungary distributed thousands of educational booklets to homes and businesses to help their cities get through the pandemic safe and well.

Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Hungary distributed thousands of educational booklets to homes and businesses to help their cities get through the pandemic safe and well.

Nine months of coping with the coronavirus has taken a toll on marginalized communities. Scientology Volunteer Ministers respond with needed help.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Budapest continue to respond to those in need. This time they did so with 1.5 tons of canned goods and other staples, cleaning supplies and fruit for more than 300 children and their families. And with Christmas fast approaching, they also included a selection of special toys.

“The list of people in need is growing,” said one of the Volunteer Ministers as the team set out with their supplies. But despite the recent spike in COVID-19 cases and casualties, she is confident that by understanding and applying prevention protocols, the country will make it through these difficult times.

In addition to providing food and supplies, Volunteer Ministers ensure communities know how to protect themselves from the virus. As soon as the pandemic began, the most effective measures were researched for ensuring the safety of Scientology staff and parishioners, and these were implemented internationally as protocols.

To make this prevention information broadly available, the Church of Scientology created more than a dozen videos and three educational booklets: How to Keep Yourself & Others Well, How to Protect Yourself & Others with a Mask & Gloves and How to Prevent the Spread of Illness with Isolation. These are all available in Hungarian and 20 additional languages on the How to Stay Well Prevention Resource Center on the Scientology website. And Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Hungary distributed thousands of copies of these booklets in their communities to make sure they know how to make it through the pandemic safe and well.

The new home of the Church of Scientology Budapest, which is headquarters for the country's Volunteer Ministers outreach, was dedicated in 2016 by Mr. David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard.

A Volunteer Minister’s mandate is to be “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.” Their creed: “A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well.”

Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Scientology Volunteer Ministers Reach Out to Needy Families with Food, Supplies and a Holiday Gift for the Kids

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Human Rights, Religion, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
Company/Organization
Church of Scientology International
6331 Hollywood Blvd Ste 1200
Los Angeles, California, 90028
United States
+1 323-960-3500
Visit Newsroom
About

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. Scientology addresses the spirit—not the body or mind—and believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes. Scientology comprises a body of knowledge which extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are: Man is an immortal spiritual being. His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized. Scientology further holds Man to be basically good, and that his spiritual salvation depends upon himself, his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe. Scientology is not a dogmatic religion in which one is asked to accept anything on faith alone. On the contrary, one discovers for oneself that the principles of Scientology are true by applying its principles and observing or experiencing the results. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.

What is Scientology?

More From This Author
United for Human Rights Florida Marks International Human Rights Day by Awarding Stellar Advocates
Scientology Volunteer Ministers Reach Out to Needy Families with Food, Supplies and a Holiday Gift for the Kids
3 Questions Parents Ask About Their Kids and Drugs...and Why
View All Stories From This Author