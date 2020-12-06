iCRYO - Recognized on Inc. 5000 list of America’s Fastest-Growing Companies for the 1st time

iCRYO, the leading fastest growing cryotherapy company in the U.S., announced today it has ranked No. 978 on Inc. Magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 list.

/EIN News/ -- Houston, TX , Dec. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCRYO, the leading fastest growing cryotherapy company in the U.S., announced today it has ranked No. 978 on Inc. Magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. This is the first time that iCRYO has been recognized and the culmination of the company’s successful transformation into a national brand that provides health and wellness services to thousands of people across the country.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by the Inc. 5000 and ranked alongside so many remarkably innovative businesses,” said Kyle Jones, COO and co-founder of iCRYO. “The last year has seen a lot of growth in our business, enabling us to focus our efforts on enhancing our services, improving our customer experience, and growing the amount of locations we have. This past year has setup us up for continued growth for years to come.”

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism.”

“Our growth is a testament to our amazing team that has adapted as our business has transformed into where we are today. It’s taken a lot of years to get to where we are right now, but this ranking is further validation that we have taken the right steps and solidified our position in the market,” said Jones. “It's rewarding to be on the leading edge of health and wellness.”

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

