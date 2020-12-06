Arch Oncology Presents New Preclinical Data on Highly Differentiated Anti-CD47 Antibody AO-176 at ASH 2020

/EIN News/ -- BRISBANE, Calif. and ST. LOUIS, Dec. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arch Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of anti-CD47 antibody therapies, today announced the presentation of new preclinical data on AO-176 at the ASH Annual Meeting 2020. AO-176 is an anti-CD47 antibody with a potential best-in-class profile that works by blocking the “don’t eat me” signal and also by directly killing tumor cells, with preferential binding to tumor versus normal cells. Currently, AO-176 is being evaluated in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with select solid tumors and multiple myeloma, both as monotherapy and in combination with standard therapies.



“At ASH this year, we are pleased to highlight the growing body of preclinical data on AO-176, demonstrating a breadth of efficacy data in models of lymphoma, AML, and multiple myeloma,” said Daniel Pereira, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Arch Oncology. “In our multiple myeloma preclinical studies, AO-176 shows potent tumor inhibition and complete durable responses as a monotherapy, as well as in combination with several standard therapies, including proteasome inhibitors, IMIDs, and anti-CD38 antibodies.”

Poster Presentations at ASH Annual Meeting & Exposition 2020

Date: December 5, 2020 7:00 am - 3:30 pm PT

Abstract Title: Pre-clinical Combination of AO-176, a Highly Differentiated Clinical Stage CD47 Antibody, with Either Azacitidine or Venetoclax Significantly Enhances DAMP Induction and Phagocytosis of Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Date: December 6, 2020 7:00 am - 3:30 pm PT

Abstract Title: AO-176, a Highly Differentiated Clinical Stage Anti-CD47 Antibody, Exerts Potent Anti-Tumor Activity in Preclinical Models of Multiple Myeloma as a Single Agent and in Combination With Approved Therapeutics

A copy of these poster presentations will be available at the beginning of each session at https://archoncology.com/our-pipeline/sci-pubs/.

About AO-176

AO-176 is a humanized anti-CD47 IgG2 antibody with a potential best-in-class profile. AO-176 is highly differentiated, with the potential to improve upon the safety and efficacy profile relative to other agents in this class of innate checkpoint inhibitors. AO-176 works by blocking the “don’t eat me” signal, the standard mechanism of anti-CD47 antibodies. Beyond blocking this signal, AO-176 has additional mechanisms, including directly killing tumor cells and inducing DAMPs (Damage Associated Molecular Patterns), resulting in Immunogenic Cell Death. Importantly, AO-176 binds preferentially to tumor cells, instead of to normal cells, and binds even more potently to tumors in their acidic microenvironment (low pH). Publications and presentations on AO-176 can be found at https://archoncology.com/our-pipeline/sci-pubs/.

AO-176 is being evaluated in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with select solid tumors and multiple myeloma, both as monotherapy and in combination with standard therapies. In a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors, AO-176 demonstrated encouraging safety and evidence of anti-tumor activity when administered as a single agent. Additional information about these trials may be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov using the trial identification number NCT03834948 (solid tumors) or NCT04445701 (multiple myeloma).

About Arch Oncology

Arch Oncology, Inc. is a privately-held, clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of potential best-in-class antibody therapies for the treatment of patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The Company’s next-generation anti-CD47 antibodies are highly differentiated, with the potential to improve upon the safety and efficacy profile relative to other agents in this class. Arch Oncology’s lead product candidate AO-176 is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with select solid tumors and with multiple myeloma, both as monotherapy and in combination with standard therapies. In addition, the Company is advancing a pipeline of antibody programs for the treatment of cancer. For more information please visit www.archoncology.com.





