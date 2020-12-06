Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 6 December 2020, 9 am EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (2,248,269) deaths (53,543), and recoveries (1,916,227) by region:
Central (66,689 cases; 1,205 deaths; 61,030 recoveries): Burundi (694; 1; 630), Cameroon (24,752; 441; 22,177), CAR (4,922; 63; 4,848), Chad (1,722; 102; 1,561), Congo (5,774; 94; 4,891), DRC (13,413; 342; 11,857), Equatorial Guinea (5,159; 85; 5,023), Gabon (9,254; 60; 9,106), Sao Tome & Principe (999; 17; 937)
Eastern (281,493; 5,346; 204,753): Comoros (616; 7; 600), Djibouti (5,692; 61; 5,592), Eritrea (632; 0; 508), Ethiopia (112,740; 1,745; 79,579), Kenya (87,984; 1,518; 68,532), Madagascar (17,473; 255; 16,927), Mauritius (505; 10; 463), Rwanda (6,084; 51; 5,696), Seychelles (183; 0; 162), Somalia (4,525; 121; 3,480), South Sudan (3,166; 61**; 2,977), Sudan (19,196; 1,290; 10,942), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (22,188; 206; 9,117)
Northern (780,261; 20,349; 627,984): Algeria (87,602; 2,484; 56,617), Egypt (118,014; 6,750; 103,324), Libya (85,529, 1,219; 56,048), Mauritania (9,359; 184; 7,835), Morocco (376,738; 6,184; 327,693), Tunisia (102,991; 3,526; 76,441), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (28; 2; 26)
Southern (910,269; 23,743; 825,264): Angola (15,536; 354; 8,335), Botswana (9,992; 31; 5,534), Eswatini (6,495; 122; 6,078), Lesotho (2,150; 44; 1,278), Malawi (6,049; 185; 5,478), Mozambique (16,133; 133; 14,343), Namibia (14,950; 152; 13,908), South Africa (810,449; 22,067; 744,298), Zambia (17,898; 364; 17,168), Zimbabwe (10,617; 291; 8,844)
Western (209,557; 2,900; 197,196): Benin (3,055, 44; 2,907), Burkina Faso (3,156; 68; 2,697), Cape Verde (11,036; 109; 10,541), Côte d'Ivoire (21,441; 132; 21,090), Gambia (3,767; 123; 3,610), Ghana (52,096; 325; 50,924), Guinea (13,233; 76; 12,355), Guinea-Bissau (2,441; 44; 2,327), Liberia (1,676; 83; 1,358), Mali (5,062; 163; 3,334), Niger (1,789; 77; 1,237), Nigeria (68,937; 1,180; 64,643), Senegal (16,397; 337; 15,731), Sierra Leone (2,420; 74; 1,843), Togo (3,051; 65; 2,599)
**Africa CDC inadvertently reported 62 deaths for South Sudan. Correct value now listed.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).