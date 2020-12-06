Arrival of the Head of the African Union Election Observation Mission to Ghana

H.E. Kgalema Petrus Motlanthe, Former President of South Africa and the Head of the African Union Election Observation Mission (AUEOM), has arrived in Accra for the up-coming Presidential and Parliamentary Elections in the country.

Preceding his arrival, a three-day orientation and briefing programme for African Union Election Observers Mission (AUEOM) was held from 3-5 December, 2020. The briefing focused on the political context of the election, such as the preparations by the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC), Ghana Police Service and the level of preparedness ahead of the polls; the Legal Framework for Elections in Ghana; and other presentations from different stakeholders in Ghana and the African Union (AU) election observation methodology. The briefing was aimed at enabling observers have a better understanding and appreciation of the conduct of the up-coming Presidential Elections.

The deployment of AUEOM to Ghana is in line with the AU’s mandate of promoting and deepening democracy and democratic elections on the continent, as enshrined in relevant African Union (AU) instruments such as the 2007 African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance; the 2002 OAU/AU Declaration on Principles Governing Democratic Elections in African; and the 2002 AU Guidelines for Election Observation and Monitoring Mission. It is also in line with the aspirations of the AU Agenda 2063, particularly Aspiration No.3, which aims to ensure good governance, democracy, and respect for human rights, justice and rule of law on the continent.

The objective of the African Union Election Observation Mission (AUEOM) is to make an independent, objective and impartial assessment of the 7th December Presidential and Parliamentary Elections in the Ghana, in accordance with the national, regional and international standards for democratic elections.

The Secretariat of the AUEOM Accra is located at Movenpic Hotel, Accra, Ghana.