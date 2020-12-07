Parsley Box

EDINBURGH, UNITED KINGDOM, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parsley Box Named “One to Watch” by Sunday Times Fast Track List as Revenue Soars

-Second Fast Track accolade for CEO Kevin Dorren-

Business growth successes from Parsley Box, the Edinburgh headquartered ready meal producer, have been highlighted in the latest Sunday Times 10 Fast Track Ones to Watch, which is part of the 24th annual Sunday Times Virgin Atlantic Fast Track 100 league table.

The firm, which now delivers 1 million meals across the UK each month, has seen revenue grow from £8 million in 2019 to £24 million in 2020, as Parsley Box supports older customers across the UK who are less able to visit supermarkets with cupboard stored meals that don’t need to be refrigerated.

2020 also saw employee numbers grow from 44 to 100 and the introduction of exciting new product lines, including individual portions of meat and fish, filling the gap left by many supermarkets withdrawing fresh food counters in-store. The vulnerable are much more likely to buy smaller portion sizes of fresh food, which is now possible from Parsley Box.

Parsley Box was founded by husband-and-wife team Gordon and Adrienne MacAuley in 2017, who brought in CEO Kevin Dorren in 2020. Parsley Box raised £4.6 million in funding last year, including £3 million from Mobeus Equity Partners and Chris van der Kuyl.

Kevin Dorren, CEO of Parsley Box said:

“This award is recognition of the hard work of all of our team, in helping grow our business and help our customers across the UK to enjoy a delicious range of meals throughout the pandemic. Going into next year we look forward to building up our growth and continuing to scale up our operations and sales. We are pleased to be creating jobs during such a challenging economy in two key sectors – food services and technology and hope to continue to play a positive part in Scotland’s economy.”

The award will be celebrated by members of the Parsley Box team at the 24th annual Fast Track 100 conference & awards event will be held in May 2021 (tbc), official social distancing guidelines permitting.

