Disposable Endoscopy Market Trends, Statistics, Growth, and Forecasts
Bronchoscopy remains the most Dominant segment in the Disposable Endoscopes Application worldwide with 40.21% market share in 2020
Market Overview
Increasing cases of Chronic Diseases, Increasing Geriatric Population, and Increasing Surgical Procedures across the world are the major factors driving the growth of the market. High R&D investments for the development of the new devices, Lack of Trained Staff for handling disposable endoscopies, and Lack of reimbursement frameworks in the emerging markets are the key factors restraining the growth of the market.
A large number of patients are present in the Asia-Pacific region; however, the region contributed to only ~20% of the market in 2018. High cost for treatment and lack of reimbursement scenarios are the primary reasons for the low market share in the region. Companies are focusing on developing cost-effective products specifically targeted at developing economies, where there is huge potential for growth. Companies are also focusing on reducing the cost of developing the technology to further improve their profitability. Many companies are investing in developing a cost-effective disposable endoscopic market to capture the high patient pool in developing countries.
Bronchoscopy holds the highest market share globally, in volume terms. Increasing number of bronchoscopes related infections is contributing to the growth of the segment. Additionally, the rising number of respiratory infections worldwide is a key factor that expands the demand for disposable endoscopes. High availability of disposable endoscopes for efficient treatment of respiratory diseases will surge segmental revenue size in the future.
Improved device availability and a high number of bronchoscopes related infections are contributing to the growth of the segment. Presence of moderate price difference between traditional and single-use bronchoscopes in comparison with other endoscopes for different applications has led to significant revenue generation of this segment.
Urology endoscopy is also known as cystoscopy that is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. An increase in factors such as the overall geriatric population, prevalence of urinary disorders, and the number of ureteroscopic interventions have further fueled the demand for these endoscopy devices. In 2019, the American Cancer Society has estimated that 80,470 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with bladder cancer. An estimated 17,670 deaths due to bladder cancer are expected to occur in 2019. Thus, demand for urology endoscopes is expected to increase over the coming years.
Arthroscopy has become one of the most popular surgical techniques, allowing even very complicated operations without having to open the joint. Constantly improved apparatus and arthroscopic tools support the development of this modern field of orthopedics. A new disposable arthroscope, which reduces contamination, costs about the same as conventional arthroscopes, when you factor in the cleaning and maintenance of a reusable endoscope, is driving the market growth.
U.S. disposable endoscope market holds considerable revenue share and industry growth owing to the increasing incidence of cancer and chronic diseases. The high prevalence of nosocomial infections in the U.S. hospitals is estimated to be one of the major reasons for the rise in the adoption of disposable endoscopes.
According to the National cancer institute survey in 2018, more than 1.7 million new cases of cancer are diagnosed in the U.S. and growing incidences of cancer will further increase the demand for disposable endoscopes.
Growing awareness about cost-efficient disposable endoscopes and high per capita healthcare expenditure are the other key factors for the growth of the Disposable Endoscopes market in the U.S. Moreover, the availability of technologically advanced disposable endoscopes in the country coupled with favorable regulatory scenario will further enhance the U.S disposable endoscope market growth in upcoming years. Technologically advanced disposable endoscopes, rising numbers of U.S. FDA approvals, and high healthcare expenditure are among the primary factors driving the market in the U.S. In addition, higher adoption and awareness of disposable endoscopes among healthcare providers and patients is likely to further impel the demand for these scopes in the U.S.
