Weighing-In-Motion Market Trends, Statistics, Growth, and Forecasts

Market Overview
Weigh-in motion devices can be used across both high-speed and low-speed situations with the technology achieving high levels of accuracy in recent years. The piezoelectric sensor has dominated the sensors market; however, over the past few years there share has declined majorly due to its high price. Advancements in the technology have led to the wider development across various geographies.
Europe has the largest market share in the global market. Europe is relatively a matured market with high implementation across several countries, however, there exists a huge potential for growth. The demand for the weigh-in-motion devices are growing at a steady rate in the region and is not impacted the global slowdown. High growth in the infrastructure and the presence of free trade agreements among the European nations is contributing to the growth of the market.
The effectiveness of the weigh-in-motion devices in the European nations has led to the widespread implementation across various developing nations. There has been a growing uptake for the weigh-in-motion device implementation across Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, India, the Middle East, and other developing nations.
Growing public-private partnerships, high traffic jam at toll plazas, and high focus towards intelligent transportation systems are estimated to fuel the weigh-in-motion system market. An intense requirement for capturing and recording truck axle and gross vehicle weights coupled with an increasing incidence of truck operators overloading their vehicles to improve profits and margins are driving the market growth.
By Type, the on-board system is expected to grow at the highest growth in the weigh-in-motion system market in future. These on-board systems can transfer vehicle weight information at any point of time from a moving vehicle to the data storage system.
By Vehicle speed, the low segment holds the largest share due to low operating cost, easy maintenance, ease of installation, and higher accuracy than the high-speed weigh-in-motion systems.
By End-User, Highway toll holds the largest share in weigh in motion market
Direct enforcement of the high speed weigh devices is currently restricted in several countries due to the high issues in the technology. For direct enforcement of the high speed weigh in motion devices, the accuracy of the devices should be ±5%. Though the accuracy percentage might vary from country to country, there is a growing need to develop high accuracy high speed weigh in devices. At present, there are very limited devices with high accuracy; however, investments for development will provide opportunities for the market growth.
High investments in technology have improved the accuracy of the vehicle collection data with the use of several sensors. The companies are now focusing on developing products with the use of low power for measuring the weight of vehicles. Governments across the world are innovatively using different strategies to reduce the power consumption for weigh-in-motion devices. For example, UK is currently using wind and solar-powered technologies for automatic traffic counters. These have significantly reduced the cost and increased the flexibility of the installation, allowing effective enforcement of WIM devices.
The growth of analytics systems and hybrid technologies is providing several opportunities for the development of the market. Use of analytics systems will help in analyzing the critical points in the road transportation system. Several developed countries in the world are implementing analytics systems to analyses the information on the highways and are focusing on reducing the cost of logistics transportation.
