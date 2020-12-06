Saint Johnsbury Barracks- Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A406140
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chad Weikel
STATION: Saint Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 12/04/2020 @ 2048 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 54 Third Street, Saint Johnsbury, VT
VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Adam Garand
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saint Johnsbury, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/04/2020 at approximately 2048 hours, Vermont State Police took a report of an individual that was out of control at a residence. Further investigation revealed Garand had assaulted a house hold member earlier in the evening. Garand was taken into custody and lodged without bail on a charge of First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Garand will answer to his charge on 12/07/2020 at 1230 pm at the Caledonia County Court In Saint Johnsbury.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/07/2020 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Caledonia County
LODGED - LOCATION: North East Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held Without
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trp. Chad Weikel (344)
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 #2, St Johnsbury, VT 05819
(802) 748-3111
(802) 748-1585 (Fax)
Email: Chad.Weikel@ Vermont.gov