Saint Johnsbury Barracks- Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A406140

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chad Weikel

STATION: Saint Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 12/04/2020 @ 2048 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 54 Third Street, Saint Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Adam Garand

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saint Johnsbury, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/04/2020 at approximately 2048 hours, Vermont State Police took a report of an individual that was out of control at a residence. Further investigation revealed Garand had assaulted a house hold member earlier in the evening. Garand was taken into custody and lodged without bail on a charge of First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Garand will answer to his charge on 12/07/2020 at 1230 pm at the Caledonia County Court In Saint Johnsbury.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/07/2020 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Caledonia County

LODGED - LOCATION: North East Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held Without

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trp. Chad Weikel (344)

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 #2, St Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802) 748-3111

(802) 748-1585 (Fax)

Email: Chad.Weikel@ Vermont.gov